Luxury Cleaning NY expanded its activities and range of services to make post-renovation cleaning available for Chicagoans

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Cleaning NY is expanding its geography to Chicago, where post-renovation cleaning service will be a priority area of the company's activities. The founder of Luxury Cleaning NY, Andrew Neborak, explained this decision:

"Being a big city where using cleaning services is a modern demand of busy residents, Chicago is an ideal place for spreading services after New York. Moreover, many New Yorkers, including our regular customers, have recently moved to Illinois, making it a promising region for the company and the next milestone for business expansion. In addition, moving to a new place often includes repair and maintenance work that requires further post-renovation cleaning. Since a new suitable niche for promoting post-renovation cleaning was found, expanding this service to the new location felt natural and logical."

Luxury Cleaning NY is characterized by a constant desire to improve service quality and cultivate a customer-oriented professional environment. The company's performance-based approach encourages excellence in every service provided. Luxury Cleaning NY strives to be a pioneer in the development of new directions and offer innovative solutions in the post-renovation cleaning services market. The company's cleaners use modern, high-performance equipment, professional inventory, and certified detergents for safe, hypoallergenic cleaning.

The company actively provides post-renovation, general, move-in/move-out, and post-construction cleaning services for New York private apartments, houses, and offices. All the necessary equipment and ecologically safe cleaning tools have already been purchased, and the staff of cleaners has been expanded. The company is now ready to accept orders from new Luxury Cleaning customers in Chicago .

According to statistics, post-renovation cleaning services were the company's most popular service in the first quarter of 2024. This choice among customers is due to the technological complexity of cleaning work after repair, so it is preferable for customers to entrust this daunting task to professionals. Luxury Cleaning NY workers are skilled and specifically trained to perform challenging post-renovation cleaning tasks using high-class cleaning equipment, such as vacuum cleaners, ionizers, and steam generators.

Luxury Cleaning NY company provides high-quality cleaning services for apartments, and houses in NYC and Chicago. Among their main activities are house, residential, and commercial cleaning services. Also, recently, they introduced post-renovation and deep steam cleaning in Chicago.

