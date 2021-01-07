Luxury Community Offers Refuge from Unsustainable World

"Merriwood is a first of its kind community that will enable residents to live a sustainable, healthy, and fun lifestyle today, and offer a refuge and insurance policy from the impacts of unsustainable trends such as climate change," said Randall Solomon, award-winning sustainability expert and founder of the development company Sustainable Community Partners.

Merriwood Sustainable Community will have its own 100 acre regenerative, organic farm that will provide daily farm-to table food for the residents every day, and can provide for the full nutritional needs of the community. An independent power system fueled by on-site sources of renewable energy, and numerous other assets, will enable the community to be self-sufficient and resilient.

Most of the residents will use the community as a lakeside getaway in the summer, but it will be open year round. Merriwood will offer an array of recreational assets that will make daily living fun and fulfilling, promote wellness of the individual, and have a net positive impact on the environment.

"We believe this is a first of its kind community with buildings and amenities that will support a healthy mind, body, and soul lifestyle," said Blanche Garcia, owner of B.garcia Designs in Montclair, New Jersey. With decades of experience in inventive, beneficial design, she is a "Green Design" LEED and WELL Accredited Professional who utilizes healthy concepts to promote wellness within the built environment. She was specifically chosen for the project for her expertise, background, and associations with contractors worldwide.

Merriwood is a place where you can live well today, but also live as if the future matters.

Wild yet civilized, the site is minutes from the Atlantic Ocean, Passamaquoddy Bay, and St. Andrews by-the-Sea, an international tourist destination. A combination of rolling forested hills, bluffs, and gentle glens, Merriwood has 1.5 miles of frontage on the 527-acre pristine Howard Lake. There are currently three models to choose from,

Literally and figuratively breaking new ground, Merriwood will offer over 45 homes with solar power as well as other sustainable amenities. A real estate investment and vacation home in good times, Merriwood is designed to thrive equally and securely as a reliable haven. Each homeowner will share ownership of a 100 acre on-site working farm, with livestock, designed by Ben Falk, author of the award-winning book The Resilient Farm and Homestead (Chelsea Green, 2013), and founder of Whole Systems Design, LLC.

The architect is Briburn of Portland, Maine, known for creating innovative, energy efficient, green solutions for residential, commercial, Institutional and civic projects that reflect its philosophy, "Architecture for Life." Performing the engineering is Kiser & Kiser Co. of Hampden, Maine, which has a reputation for cost-effectively completing top-quality, technically sound projects.

With only 45 homesites for sale, deposits will be accepted to get onto the priority reservation list January 15, 2020.

Community Details:

45 total units for sale on 1-3 acre plots

1,000 acres site, 70% of which will remain forested and managed for biodiversity and ecosystem health

1.5 miles of lakefront on a pristine lake

Amenities include a lakeside lodge, farm, wellness center, bathhouse and sauna, independent renewable power system, recreational trail network, beach and docks.

About Merriwood Sustainable Community

Merriwood Sustainable Community is a small, private, residential community founded to provide residents with a vibrant sustainable lifestyle today and a refuge against unsustainable trends in the future. The developer is Sustainable Community Partners LLC, a company founded for the specific purpose developing Merriwood Sustainable Community. The Founder and inspiration for Merriwood is Randall Solomon who is an expert, and sought after speaker and consultant, on sustainable communities. The experienced development team includes Maine Construction Group and Tenstar Development Group

