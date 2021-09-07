Luxury Cookie Company Last Crumb Completes Seed Funding Led By CPG Industry Disruptors And Global Entertainer Zedd

"Last Crumb offers an unparalleled experience in the cookie category that perfectly combines luxury and indulgence," said CEO Matthew Jung. "Thanks to the support of our investors, we can focus on expanding our kitchen and growing the team to keep up with the exciting demand we've amassed thus far. "

Those involved in the seed financing round include global EDM entertainer, Zedd; founder of Electric Feel Entertainment/Ventures, Austin Rosen; co-founders of TRUFF Hot Sauce, Nick Ajluni and Nick Guillen; founder of Larry & Lenny's Cookies, Barry Turner through Talisker Ventures; Riverside Ventures; founders of The Stable, Nik Larsen and Chad Hetherington; Nik Sharma; Room 9; and Michael Silverstein, private equity investor and board member for a myriad of high-growth CPG brands, who also became a board member for Last Crumb.

"After trying Last Crumb for myself and seeing how their team is reimagining the way cookies are enjoyed and shared with others I knew I had to get involved," said Zedd. "I really appreciate the way Last Crumb takes inspiration from different elements of culinary, fashion and entertainment, and I'm looking forward to seeing what they come up with next."

Last Crumb currently offers its flagship Core Collection, consisting of 12 original cookie flavors with bespoke names including Better Than Sex (chocolate chip), 50 Cent (birthday cake), The Madonna (peanut butter), When Life Gives You Lemons (lemon bar), The Floor is Lava (chocolate lava), Macadamnia (salted caramel macadamia), The James Dean (Oreo milkshake), What the F*ck Velvet (red velvet), Not Today, Mr. Muffin Man (blueberry muffin), Netflix and Crunch (Cinnamon Toast Crunch), S'mores Sans Campfire (s'mores) and Donkey Kong (banana cream pie).

Last Crumb boxes are available for purchase exclusively on www.lastcrumb.com . For more information about Last Crumb and to stay informed of weekly drops, visit the website and follow on Instagram at @lastcrumb .

About Last Crumb

Last Crumb is the most exclusive and luxurious cookie experience on the market. Founded in 2021, Last Crumb combines a high-end lifestyle experience with indulgent cookies that offer bespoke flavors. Each of Last Crumb's cookies are handmade in Los Angeles using a proprietary three-day dough preparation process, then baked to perfection. Last Crumb utilizes an exclusive "drop" model inspired by luxury streetwear, releasing cookies on a weekly basis with very limited quantities available to purchase for those on the list. The brand exists at the intersection of a luxury lifestyle and a "treat yourself" mentality.

