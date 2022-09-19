Luxury Cosmetics Brand La Beaute Fatale Showcases Clean Makeup on Models at New York Fashion Week Runway Shows and Installations

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It was a week like no other for luxury beauty brand La Beaute Fatale who was in high demand during New York Fashion Week. The brand, led by founder Nev Tomic, was the exclusive makeup sponsor for fashion houses Badgley Mischka, and Bach Mai along with celebrity makeup artist Marcello Costa for Cynthia Rowley.

Photo by Ambika Verma

For Badgley Mischa, La Beaute Fatale worked with lead makeup artist Mary Irwin and her team who created three different makeup concepts for the runway show. In Bach Mai's fashion installation, La Beaute Fatale worked with the 33-year-old designer and lead makeup artist Yvonne MacInnis to create nine different makeup concepts. In addition, the brand collaborated with Bach on a custom color extreme matte lipstick called "white out" that will be sold as a NYFW exclusive shade collab beginning November 2022. Finally, for Cynthia Rowley's show, La Beaute Fatale provided celebrity makeup artist Marcella Costa and his team with makeup and gave models the perfect dewy natural look with the Velvette Mousse Foundation.

Some of the top beauty looks this year were: a pomegranate monochromatic face, a melon look, which was a light coral on the eye, a melon flush on the cheek, and a soft coral on the lip. Lastly, the third top look was a pop of ocean blue on the eye (shade Navy), a shimmery pale ocean color blended onto the lash line, and a rich navy pushed into the lash line with a soft pink flush on the lips (shade Tuff Love) and cheeks.

"There was a consistent trend of beauty looks that pushed the envelope when it came to classic vs. on-the-go drama," explains Tomic. "As we approach Spring/Summer 2023, it was apparent that designers pulled inspiration from events that fashion enthusiasts would be attending such as weddings, traveling, and getting back to their normal on the go selves. The make-up looks evolved from one look across all models to the introduction of multiple makeup looks customized to each color scheme in the collections."

La Beaute Fatale which translates to "The Fatal Beauty", features a collection of luxury beauty products that are made with high-quality ingredients and no harmful chemicals so that skin is protected for everlasting youthfulness. La Beaute Fatale is based on the notion that every woman carries an inner beauty that is powerful, strong, and destructive so each product is meant to enhance the fatal beauty we have within ourselves while maintaining a socially responsible stance in the beauty industry.

Within the first two years of launch, La Beaute Fatale sold over 1.3M units catapulting them to become a top emerging brand in the market. Tomic, who introduced the brand in 2018, comes from an extensive background working for corporate companies such as Walgreens, Sears, and Claire's and later as a buyer for cosmetic brands L'Oréal, Maybelline, Revlon, Neutrogena, CoverGirl, Almay, etc. Her job was to choose and sample makeup items for display and it was in this role where she gained the knowledge and product intelligence to envision a better future for makeup, where products complement the natural health of a person's skin.

All La Beaute Fatale cosmetics are hypo-allergenic, paraben free, fragrance free, non-comedogenic, allergy tested and cruelty free (not tested on animals).

"NYFW has always been a key element of how La Beaute Fatale identifies new Pantone colors to launch in our products," adds Tomic. "We specifically look at new colors introduced each season, so that we stay on trend and lean into what's coming next. By working hand in hand with designers and lead makeup artists, we are able to stay ahead of the game and maintain our title as a key emerging brand."

La Beaute Fatale cosmetics are available at www.labeautefatale.com and for more information please visit the website.

Media contacts:

SOURCE La Beauté Fatale