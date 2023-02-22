Luxury e-tailing market is to grow at a CAGR of 8.44% between 2022 and 2027, Rise in online spending and smartphone penetration is to be a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global luxury e-tailing market size is estimated to grow by USD 27,533.22 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.44% according to Technavio.In 2017, the luxury e-tailing market was valued at USD 43,915.80 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 17,842.99 million. For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 – request a sample report

Luxury e-tailing market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury E-tailing Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including ASOS Plc, Authentic Brands Group LLC, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Charms and Chains, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Crate and Barrel, Harrods Ltd., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Hudsons Bay Co., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kering SA, Luxuryperfume.com Inc, Moda Operandi Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., SDI (Brands 2) Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, among others

: 15+, Including ASOS Plc, Authentic Brands Group LLC, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Charms and Chains, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Crate and Barrel, Harrods Ltd., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Hudsons Bay Co., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kering SA, Luxuryperfume.com Inc, Moda Operandi Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., SDI (Brands 2) Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Personal luxury, Food and wine, and Home accessories) and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ) , For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 – download a sample!

The luxury e-tailing market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to the strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

Luxury e-tailing market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

ASOS Plc: The company offers luxury E-tailing of men's and women's clothing.

The company offers luxury E-tailing of men's and women's clothing. Authentic Brands Group LLC: The company offers luxury E-tailing through its brands Ted baker and Van Heusen .

The company offers luxury E-tailing through its brands Ted baker and . Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.: The company offers luxury E-tailing of Household items.

The company offers luxury E-tailing of Household items. Burberry Group Plc: The company offers luxury E-tailing of clothing and accessories.

Luxury e-tailing market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

Rise in online spending and smartphone penetration

Social media and celebrity endorsement

Premiumization through product design and innovation

KEY Challenges -

Strict competition from offline channels

Lack of touch-and-feel element

Availability of counterfeit products

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact

businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this luxury e-tailing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the luxury e-tailing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the luxury e-tailing market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the luxury e-tailing market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury e-tailing market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The luxury handbags market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 29,125.59 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (handbag, backpack, wallet, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The luxury hotel market share is expected to increase to USD 54.46 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.5%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (upscale, upper-upscale, and luxury), ownership (chain and independent), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Luxury E-tailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.44% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 27,533.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.76 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, Japan, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ASOS Plc, Authentic Brands Group LLC, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Charms and Chains, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Crate and Barrel, Harrods Ltd., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Hudsons Bay Co., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kering SA, Luxuryperfume.com Inc, Moda Operandi Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., SDI (Brands 2) Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global luxury E-tailing market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global luxury E-tailing market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Personal luxury - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Personal luxury - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Personal luxury - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Personal luxury - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Personal luxury - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Food and wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Food and wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Food and wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Food and wine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Food and wine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Home accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Home accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Home accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Home accessories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Home accessories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Channel

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Channel



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Channel

7.3 Multibrand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Multibrand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Multibrand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Multibrand - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Multibrand - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Monobrand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Monobrand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Monobrand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Monobrand - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Monobrand - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Channel

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ASOS Plc

Exhibit 112: ASOS Plc - Overview



Exhibit 113: ASOS Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 114: ASOS Plc - Key news



Exhibit 115: ASOS Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: ASOS Plc - Segment focus

12.4 Authentic Brands Group LLC

Exhibit 117: Authentic Brands Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 118: Authentic Brands Group LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Authentic Brands Group LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Exhibit 120: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Burberry Group Plc

Exhibit 124: Burberry Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 125: Burberry Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Burberry Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Burberry Group Plc - Segment focus

12.7 CHANEL Ltd.

Exhibit 128: CHANEL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: CHANEL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: CHANEL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: CHANEL Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Exhibit 132: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Overview



Exhibit 133: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Segment focus

12.9 Crate and Barrel

Exhibit 136: Crate and Barrel - Overview



Exhibit 137: Crate and Barrel - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Crate and Barrel - Key offerings

12.10 Harrods Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Harrods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Harrods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Harrods Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Hennes and Mauritz AB

Exhibit 142: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Overview



Exhibit 143: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Key offerings

12.12 Hermes International SA

Exhibit 145: Hermes International SA - Overview



Exhibit 146: Hermes International SA - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Hermes International SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Hermes International SA - Segment focus

12.13 Hudsons Bay Co.

Exhibit 149: Hudsons Bay Co. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Hudsons Bay Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Hudsons Bay Co. - Key offerings

12.14 Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Exhibit 152: Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - Key offerings

12.15 Luxuryperfume.com Inc

Exhibit 155: Luxuryperfume.com Inc - Overview



Exhibit 156: Luxuryperfume.com Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Luxuryperfume.com Inc - Key offerings

12.16 Moda Operandi Inc.

Exhibit 158: Moda Operandi Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Moda Operandi Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Moda Operandi Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 SDI (Brands 2) Ltd.

Exhibit 161: SDI (Brands 2) Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: SDI (Brands 2) Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: SDI (Brands 2) Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 167: Research methodology



Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 169: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio