Luxury E-tailing Market to grow by USD 21.65 billion during 2021-2025, Amara Living Ltd. and Authentic Brands Group LLC Emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions-

What are the major trends in the market?

Social media and celebrity endorsement is one of the major trends in the market.

Growing at a CAGR of over 8%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 21.65 billion .

Amara Living Ltd., Authentic Brands Group LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Hudsons Bay Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Neiman Marcus Group Ltd. LLC, Nordstrom Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., THE NET-A-PORTER GROUP Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Rise in online spending and smartphone penetration is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the strict competition from offline channels restraints the market growth.

The APAC region will contribute 47% of market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amara Living Ltd., Authentic Brands Group LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Hudsons Bay Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Neiman Marcus Group Ltd. LLC, Nordstrom Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., and THE NET-A-PORTER GROUP Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The rise in online spending and smartphone penetration will offer immense growth opportunities.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this luxury e-tailing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Luxury E-tailing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Luxury E-tailing Market is segmented as below:

Product

Personal Luxury



Food and Wine



Home Accessories

Distribution Channel

Multi-brand



Mono-brand

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Luxury E-tailing Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The luxury e-tailing market report covers the following areas:

Luxury E-tailing Market Size

Luxury E-tailing Market Trends

Luxury E-tailing Market Analysis

This study identifies social media and celebrity endorsement as one of the prime reasons driving the Luxury E-tailing Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Luxury E-tailing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury e-tailing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the luxury e-tailing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the luxury e-tailing market across APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury e-tailing market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Personal luxury - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and wine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Home accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Multi-brand - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mono-brand - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amara Living Ltd.

Authentic Brands Group LLC

CHANEL Ltd.

DELL'OGLIO Palermo 1890 Srl AND D O Spa

Hudsons Bay Co.

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Neiman Marcus Group Ltd. LLC

Nordstrom Inc.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

THE NET-A-PORTER GROUP Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

