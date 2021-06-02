Luxury E-tailing Market to grow by USD 21.65 billion during 2021-2025, Amara Living Ltd. and Authentic Brands Group LLC Emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the luxury e-tailing market and it is poised to grow by USD 21.65 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- What are the major trends in the market?
Social media and celebrity endorsement is one of the major trends in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
Growing at a CAGR of over 8%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 21.65 billion.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Amara Living Ltd., Authentic Brands Group LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Hudsons Bay Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Neiman Marcus Group Ltd. LLC, Nordstrom Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., THE NET-A-PORTER GROUP Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
Rise in online spending and smartphone penetration is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the strict competition from offline channels restraints the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
The APAC region will contribute 47% of market growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amara Living Ltd., Authentic Brands Group LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Hudsons Bay Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Neiman Marcus Group Ltd. LLC, Nordstrom Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., and THE NET-A-PORTER GROUP Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The rise in online spending and smartphone penetration will offer immense growth opportunities.
In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this luxury e-tailing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Luxury E-tailing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Luxury E-tailing Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Personal Luxury
- Food and Wine
- Home Accessories
- Distribution Channel
- Multi-brand
- Mono-brand
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Luxury E-tailing Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The luxury e-tailing market report covers the following areas:
- Luxury E-tailing Market Size
- Luxury E-tailing Market Trends
- Luxury E-tailing Market Analysis
This study identifies social media and celebrity endorsement as one of the prime reasons driving the Luxury E-tailing Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Luxury E-tailing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury e-tailing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the luxury e-tailing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the luxury e-tailing market across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury e-tailing market vendors
