Luxury Ecommerce Platform ShopWorn Reminds Savvy Shoppers Christmas is Closer than You Think

CRESSKILL, N.J., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShopWorn.com, the online shopping destination for people who want to be the first to own guaranteed authentic luxury designer jewelry, watches and other accessories, but don't want to pay luxury prices, is giving holiday season deal hunters a head start in finding the perfect gift items for that special, luxury-loving person to unwrap five months from now. The ecommerce platform's annual "Christmas is Closer than You Think" sale kicks off for just two days, starting 12:01am August 9, 2021 until 11:59pm August 11, 2021 with 20 percent off every never previously owned luxury designer item sitewide using the code EARLYXMAS20 during the sale days. For those who can't help but overfill their shopping carts with great finds, all orders over $2,500 get an extra five percent savings boost using the code EARLYXMAS25 to save 25 percent off their entire order. All orders over $199 will also receive complimentary a Swarovski Crystal Starlight Rollerball Pen to assist in writing all of those holiday greeting cards.

ShopWorn serves astute customers who don't mind owning items from previous seasons but do prefer being the first owner, especially when everything on the site is guaranteed to be 100 percent authentic without the need for "authenticators." The purveyor of never previously owned luxury jewelry, watches and accessories announces its second biggest sale of the year with ShopWorn.com's largest sitewide discounts of the season.

Launched in 2015, ShopWorn.com has quickly become a sustainable alternative to buying used luxury from pre-owned sites like The RealReal. ShopWorn's circular business model of acquiring past seasons' unsold luxury watches, jewelry, leather goods and other accessories directly from luxury brands or their authorized retailers tackles a less addressed area in retail sustainability conversations: what to do with unsold inventory at the end of every season. With over 70 major luxury designer brands now turning to ShopWorn to meet their own sustainability mandates, ShopWorn serves astute customers who don't mind owning items from previous seasons but do prefer being the first owner, especially when everything on the site is guaranteed to be 100 percent authentic without the need for "authenticators."

ShopWorn is an ecommerce shopping destination for customers who want to be the first to own authentic, unused luxury products but don't want to pay luxury prices. Launched in 2015, ShopWorn was created to help brands and their authorized retailers sustainably alleviate the challenge of unsold inventory.

With ShopWorn's unique sourcing strategy of obtaining products directly from luxury brands and authorized retailers, every item sold on ShopWorn is guaranteed to be 100% authentic and never previously owned, even at incredible savings from the original MSRP. The direct relationship between ShopWorn, brands and authorized dealers alleviates any question of authenticity. And because customers should be able to trust what they see and buy online is what they receive, all ShopWorn product images are from an in-house photographer. Stock images are never used. Items featured on the ShopWorn site are always in stock and ready to ship within two business days.

It's not new. It's not pre-owned. It's ShopWorn. Be the first. www.shopworn.com

