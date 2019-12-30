Luxury Experience & Co Announces Partnership with The Vanderpump Dog Foundation and Valerie Beverly Hills for the Upcoming Celebrity Gifting Lounge on January 4th

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Experience & Co. and The Vanderpump Dog Foundation will present a luxury gifting lounge honoring nominees and presenters during the week of Golden Globes Weekend at the exclusive Valerie Beverly Hills located in the "Golden Triangle" in the heart of Beverly Hills, CA. With quality and luxury in mind, the LE & Co. Gifting Lounge is where celebrities will experience an unparalleled level of style and sophistication in beauty, health, home, travel and wellness, while supporting Lisa Vanderpump (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules) and her amazing foundation.

The LE & Co experience will combine the ultimate customized celebrity experience of featuring Bloomingdale's, LUFT BEDS and The Palace Resorts. Sweatheory, Hollywood Photo Booth, Luxendary Phone Cases, Adored Beast Apothecary, Beautiful Amore Skincare, CDB Dog Health, YaYa & Co, Toas, Art of Shaving, Valerie Beverly Hills Cosmetics, Weed Cellars, Knotty Dog, Pacifique Restaurant, Knotty Dog, Malibu Apothotherapy Candles, Tres Monet, Luxendary Phone Cases, Glacier Peaks, SNAX, Tres Monet, and Author Jerilynn Stephens will gift the exclusive list of attending celebrities with an amazing gift bag worth $20,000.

About The Vanderpump Dog Foundation

The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, founded in 2016, is a 501(c)(3) dog rescue organization, working on both a domestic and international front to help create a better world for dogs globally.

Although we are a Los Angeles based foundation, our story begins in Yulin, China. After becoming aware of the Yulin Dog Meat Festival and witnessing the horrific images of slaughter and abuse that the dogs faced, our founders Lisa Vanderpump & Ken Todd began the long journey towards trying to stop the barbaric torture practices in Yulin and end the dog meat trade in Asia. Together with their partner Dr. John Sessa, they launched the Stop Yulin Forever campaign.

About Valerie Beverly Hills

Valerie's mission has always been to bring out a woman's beauty and empower her with confidence and strength. She teaches her clients how to enhance their features with skillful techniques, professional tricks, and her signature products.

About Luxury Experience & Co

Today's best brands align themselves with our Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television and press. With years of experience in Public Relations, as well as Event & Business Development, we have led and developed effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness to their clients, we have created a complete package of services to maximize their client's return on investment in each experience we create.

