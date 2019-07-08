WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Experience & Co. will present an exclusive gifting lounge honoring celebrities and athletes in Los Angeles in honor of the 2019 ESPY Awards at the luxurious AutoConcierge (www.autoconcierge.net), Southern California's premier vehicle asset management company, where celebrities and athletes will have the ultimate backdrop and experience an unparalleled level of style and sophistication.

Luxury Experience & Co Announces The Ultimate Pre-ESPYS Athlete & Celebrity Gifting Lounge Experience

The LE&Co experience will combine the ultimate customized players experience with grooming and gifting provided by Alisha Fields Jones, Auto Concierge, Bloomingdale's, Hemp Hydrate, Hollywood Photo Booth, ICON Aircraft, Klean LA Food Service, Manly Sunscreen, MCTCo, Nerve Assist, Rock Star Energy Drink, Rusnak Pasadena, SailRock Resort & Spa, Scheid Family Wines, The Mansion Bali Resort & Spa, Vuliwear, Winso, What Do You Meme Game, Uncle Nearest, Chef Ryan Rondeno, Luxendary Phone Cases, Get Som, Scotch Porter, Voss Water, Main Body Matrix , Hawke and Co Men's Apparel, Herb and Lou's Infused Cubes, JP Supplements, Hella Tea, A.H.S.S. Justin Shaw Celebrity Trainer, Bank of America Wealth Management , Red Stitch Wines, Unlocking Greatness and many more.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, AutoConcierge is the ideal venue for talent to be entertained while getting suited up and groomed to perfection for the week's festivities. As the ESPYs brings in top celebrities and athletes, LE&Co will craft the ultimate ESPY Award Week gifting experience where press and brands can mingle and celebrate with athletes while supporting a selected non-profit foundation.

About AutoConcierge

AutoConcierge (headquartered in Los Angeles, CA) is the perfect solution for the car enthusiast who understands the importance of properly managing and maintaining a rare, historic or high-performance vehicle. Most "auto enthusiasts" will attest that their enthusiasm for their vehicle extends well beyond simply owning and driving one, but rather an expression of their individuality and lifestyle. At AutoConcierge, we understand this, as a result we have built our business around everything automotive. While storage is a large part of our business, it is a small piece of the puzzle… what we really do is create time for our members.

About Luxury Experience & Co.

Today's best brands align themselves with LE & Co Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, Events & Business Development we lead and develop effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness to our clients, we have now created a complete package of services to maximize our clients return on investment.

