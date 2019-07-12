Luxury Experience & Co Took Flight With The Ultimate Pre-ESPYS Athlete & Celebrity Gifting Lounge Experience

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Experience & Co. presented a lavish gifting lounge honoring athletes and celebrities in Los Angeles in honor of the 2019 ESPY Awards at the exclusive AutoConcierge (www.autoconcierge.net).

NBA Star Dwight Howard Espys Winner Katelyn Ohashi

LE&Co provided a complete athlete experience that combined player loves in luxury automobiles, travel, grooming and gifting provided by Alisha Fields Jones, Auto Concierge, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Bloomingdale's, Hemp Hydrate, Hollywood Photo Booth, ICON Aircraft, Klean LA Food Service, Manly Sunscreen, MCTCo, Nerve Assist, Rock Star Energy Drink, Rusnak Pasadena, SailRock Resort & Spa, Scheid Family Wines, The Mansion Bali Resort & Spa, Vuliwear, Winso, Uncle Nearest, Chef Ryan Rondeno, Luxendary Phone Cases, Get Som, Scotch Porter, Voss Water, MIND BODY MATRIX, Eli Lunz Productions, Hawke and Co Men's Apparel, Herb and Lou's Infused Cubes, JP Supplements, A.H.S.S. Justin Shaw Celebrity Trainer, Bank of America Wealth Management, Ryder Vineyards, Unlocking Greatness and many more.

AutoConcierge was the ideal venue for guests such as NBA superstar Dwight Howard, NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, Oakland Raiders star Isaac Whitney, and ESPY Nominated Katelyn Ohashi as they were being gifted, wined and dined, and boarding the ICON personal aircraft, all while being entertained by an incredible Rockstar Energy DJ. As the ESPYS bring in top celebrities and athletes, LE&Co crafted the ultimate ESPY Award Week gifting experience where press and brands mingled and celebrated ESPYS Week.

LE & Co Founding Partners Melissa McAvoy and Brittany Reimann toasted to the events success. Reimann said, "We were very excited for our attendees to experience this location and I was very happy to hear how blown away they were with the plane and luxury cars on display." McAvoy added, "We strive to create a unique experience with all our events and look forward to upcoming events such as our Pre-Emmys Celebrity Gifting Lounge as it brings an amazing group of nominated celebrities and press every year."

About AutoConcierge

AutoConcierge (headquartered in Los Angeles, CA) is the perfect solution for the car enthusiast who understands the importance of properly managing and maintaining a rare, historic or high-performance vehicle. Most "auto enthusiasts" will attest that their enthusiasm for their vehicle extends well beyond simply owning and driving one, but rather an expression of their individuality and lifestyle.

About Luxury Experience & Co, LLC

Today's best brands align themselves with LE & Co Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, Events & Business Development we lead and develop effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness to our clients, we have now created a complete package of services to maximize our clients return on investment.

Media Contact

Melissa McAvoy

218003@email4pr.com

310.779.8501

SOURCE Luxury Experience & Co