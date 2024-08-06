Luxury Eyewear Market size is set to grow by USD 3.94 billion from 2024-2028, Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global luxury eyewear market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.94 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization is driving market growth, with a trend towards utility of eyewear as a fashion product. However, threat from counterfeit products poses a challenge. Key market players include Arias Eyewear, Astra Lifestyle, CHARMANT Group, Concept Eyewear, Cutler and Gross Ltd., Eleganzo Inc., EssilorLuxottica, Fielmann AG, Kering SA, Marchon Eyewear Inc., Marcolin Spa, MAUI JIM Inc., Maybach Eyewear, Safilo Group S.p.A, SUNGLASSCURATOR, Titan Co. Ltd., and Vision Nexgen.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global luxury eyewear market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Luxury Eyewear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3946.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Arias Eyewear, Astra Lifestyle, CHARMANT Group, Concept Eyewear, Cutler and Gross Ltd., Eleganzo Inc., EssilorLuxottica, Fielmann AG, Kering SA, Marchon Eyewear Inc., Marcolin Spa, MAUI JIM Inc., Maybach Eyewear, Safilo Group S.p.A, SUNGLASSCURATOR, Titan Co. Ltd., and Vision Nexgen

Market Driver

Luxury eyewear manufacturers and designers are concentrating on creating innovative styles, shapes, sizes, colors, and structural designs for eyeglasses and sunglasses. Consumers now have a wide range of options based on their needs and occasions, such as office wear, casual wear, party wear, and beachwear. Prescription sunglasses have become popular, with many consumers owning two pairs for daily use. Young adults and teenagers are the primary consumers of fashionable luxury sunglasses, enhancing their style. Women's economic independence has expanded their purchasing power for premium and luxury sunglasses. These factors will fuel the demand for luxury eyewear, driving market growth throughout the forecast period.

The Luxury Eyewear market is thriving, with international institutions and trade associations reporting significant growth. Trade press and market analysts highlight key market indicators like fashion awareness, radiation protection, and the increasing popularity of smart devices and e-commerce platforms. Sunglasses and eyeglasses remain the segments in focus, with fashion trends, the geriatric population, and contact lenses also contributing. Market-specific developments include the rise of prescription sunglasses and innovative frame designs using exquisite materials. Radiation protection from Ultraviolet A and B is a major concern, particularly for the Ultra-High Net Worth and High-Net Worth segments. Social position, individuality, and a strong fashion statement continue to drive demand. Generation Z and millennial professionals are key consumers, influenced by celebrities and fashion consciousness. Pitfalls and challenges include social inequality, the impact of harmful radiations, and competition from airport shops. The industry's value lies in its ability to cater to the luxury and social status needs of consumers, offering 3D technology, lightweight products, and online sales channels.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

The luxury eyewear market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing fashion trends and consumer demand. However, this market growth is threatened by the prevalence of counterfeit luxury eyewear, particularly in developing regions. E-commerce platforms have expanded the reach of these counterfeit products, making it challenging for customers to distinguish between genuine and fake items. This situation undermines consumer trust in e-commerce websites. Vendors invest in advertising and promotion campaigns to retain and attract customers, but these efforts come with high costs, impacting profit margins. Counterfeit products negatively influence sales volume and market growth during the forecast period.

The luxury eyewear market encompasses various segments, including Ultra-High Net Worth, High-Net Worth, millennial professionals, and fashion-conscious consumers. Challenges include maintaining brand image, addressing pitfalls like social inequality, and adapting to airport shops and e-commerce channels. UV protection from A and B rays is crucial, as is designing lightweight products using materials like carbon fiber, titanium, fine woods, and diamonds. Rapid urbanization and digitization impact consumer behavior, with millennials and celebrities influencing trends. Celebrities like Antonio Banderas and brands like Police eyewear and Opticalia Eyewear chain shape the market. Macro-economic outlook, socio-political upheaval, tourism, and consumer confidence influence the standard of living and purchasing power. Designing innovative products and adapting to celebrity fashion influence, online sales channels, and 3D technology are essential for market growth.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This luxury eyewear market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Eyeglasses

1.2 Sunglasses Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 APAC

2.4 South America

2.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Eyeglasses- The luxury eyewear market is thriving, with numerous brands offering high-end frames and lenses. Consumers seek unique designs and superior quality materials. Brands invest in research and development to create innovative products. Marketing strategies focus on celebrity endorsements and exclusive collaborations to attract customers. The industry's growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness and disposable income. Competition is fierce, requiring continuous product innovation and customer engagement to maintain market share.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global eyewear market is driven by rising fashion trends and increased demand for vision correction. Key segments include prescription glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses, with notable growth in the premium segment. Major players such as Luxottica, EssilorLuxottica, and Safilo Group lead the market, focusing on innovation and expanding product lines. The surge in digital device usage and growing awareness of eye health further propel market expansion across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Research Analysis

The Luxury Eyewear market is a niche segment within the larger eyewear industry, characterized by its focus on high-end design, exquisite materials, and strong fashion statement. International institutions and trade associations play a crucial role in setting industry standards and trends. The market is extensively covered by trade press and analyzed by experts to identify key market indicators and selected region-specific developments. Smart devices and e-Commerce platforms have significantly impacted the luxury eyewear market, offering consumers greater convenience and access to a wider range of options. Fashion consciousness and awareness are major drivers, with sunglasses and eyeglasses remaining popular choices. Radiation protection, innovative frame designs, and individuality are also key considerations for luxury eyewear consumers. However, the market faces pitfalls and challenges, including the impact of harmful radiations on the eyes and the increasing geriatric population's need for vision correction. Contact lenses and fashion trends are also important factors shaping the market. Overall, the luxury eyewear market caters to those seeking to make a strong fashion statement and enhance their social status.

Market Research Overview

The Luxury Eyewear market is a niche segment within the broader eyewear industry, focusing on high-end, designer frames for sunglasses and eyeglasses. International institutions and trade associations, such as the International Council of Ophthalmology and the European Union Eyewear Industry Association, provide market insights and research. Market indicators, including fashion consciousness, radiation protection, and the geriatric population, influence market growth. Smart devices, e-Commerce platforms, and fashion trends are driving market-specific developments. Sunglasses and prescription sunglasses remain popular, while eyeglasses cater to those requiring vision correction. Radiation protection and fashion trends are key considerations for both segments. The luxury eyewear market covers various segments, including Ultraviolet A and B protection, Ultra-High Net Worth, High-Net Worth, and millennial professionals. Pitfalls and challenges include social inequality, competition from airport shops, and digitization. Fashion awareness, strong fashion statement, and social status are essential factors. Innovative frame designs, exquisite materials like carbon fiber, titanium, fine woods, and diamonds, and individuality are key selling points. Fashion trends, fashion consciousness, and celebrity influence impact consumer confidence and the standard of living. Notable figures like Antonio Banderas and brands like Police eyewear and Opticalia Eyewear chain contribute to the industry's value. Market-specific developments include the increasing use of 3D technology for customized designs, lightweight products, and the macro-economic outlook, socio-political upheaval, tourism, and consumer confidence. Rapid urbanization and millennials' celebrity fashion influence are also shaping the market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Eyeglasses



Sunglasses

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio