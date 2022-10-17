Luxury Eyewear Market to grow by USD 3.99 by 2026, Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the luxury eyewear market estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 3.99 bn, at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Eyewear Market 2022-2026

Arias Eyewear, Astra Lifestyle, CHARMANT Inc., Concept Eyewear, Cutler and Gross Ltd., Eleganzo Inc., EssilorLuxottica, Fielmann AG, Kering SA, Marchon Eyewear Inc., Marcolin Spa, MAUI JIM Inc., Maybach Eyewear, Safilo Group Spa, SUNGLASSCURATOR, Titan Company Ltd., and Vision Nexgen are among some of the major market participants.

Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the threat of counterfeit products might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Luxury Eyewear Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 34% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In North America, the US is the primary market for upscale eyeglasses. However, the market in North America will expand at a slower rate than markets in other continents. Over the projection period, the growth of the luxury eyewear market in North America would be aided by the rising consumer interest in trendy products. In addition, the Eyeglasses category led the growth under the type segment This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Type

Eyeglasses



Sunglasses

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Luxury Eyewear Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The luxury eyewear market report covers the following areas:

Luxury Eyewear Market Size

Luxury Eyewear Market Trends

Luxury Eyewear Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the utility of eyewear as a fashion product as one of the prime reasons driving the Luxury Eyewear Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Luxury Eyewear Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury eyewear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the luxury eyewear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the luxury eyewear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the luxury eyewear market, vendors

Related Reports

Tarot Cards Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The tarot cards market share is expected to increase by USD 214.34 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.11%.

Cricket Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cricket equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 3.27 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.03%.

Luxury Eyewear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52% Market growth 2022-2026 $3.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arias Eyewear, Astra Lifestyle, CHARMANT Inc., Concept Eyewear, Cutler and Gross Ltd., Eleganzo Inc., EssilorLuxottica, Fielmann AG, Kering SA, Marchon Eyewear Inc., Marcolin Spa, MAUI JIM Inc., Maybach Eyewear, Safilo Group Spa, SUNGLASSCURATOR, Titan Company Ltd., and Vision Nexgen Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Eyeglasses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Eyeglasses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Eyeglasses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Eyeglasses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Eyeglasses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Sunglasses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Sunglasses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Sunglasses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Sunglasses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sunglasses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 CHARMANT Inc.

Exhibit 89: CHARMANT Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: CHARMANT Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: CHARMANT Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Eleganzo Inc.

Exhibit 92: Eleganzo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Eleganzo Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Eleganzo Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 EssilorLuxottica

Exhibit 95: EssilorLuxottica - Overview



Exhibit 96: EssilorLuxottica - Business segments



Exhibit 97: EssilorLuxottica - Key news



Exhibit 98: EssilorLuxottica - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: EssilorLuxottica - Segment focus

10.6 Fielmann AG

Exhibit 100: Fielmann AG - Overview



Exhibit 101: Fielmann AG - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Fielmann AG - Key news



Exhibit 103: Fielmann AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Fielmann AG - Segment focus

10.7 Kering SA

Exhibit 105: Kering SA - Overview



Exhibit 106: Kering SA - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Kering SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Kering SA - Segment focus

10.8 Marchon Eyewear Inc.

Exhibit 109: Marchon Eyewear Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Marchon Eyewear Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Marchon Eyewear Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Marcolin Spa

Exhibit 112: Marcolin Spa - Overview



Exhibit 113: Marcolin Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Marcolin Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Marcolin Spa - Segment focus

10.10 MAUI JIM Inc.

JIM Inc. Exhibit 116: MAUI JIM Inc. - Overview

JIM Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 117: MAUI JIM Inc. - Product / Service

JIM Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 118: MAUI JIM Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Safilo Group Spa

Exhibit 119: Safilo Group Spa - Overview



Exhibit 120: Safilo Group Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Safilo Group Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Safilo Group Spa - Segment focus

10.12 Titan Company Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Titan Company Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Titan Company Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Titan Company Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Titan Company Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio