LUXURY FASHION EXECUTIVE JAMES MULLANEY APPOINTED AS PRESIDENT OF DUTY FREE HOLDINGS

Former Furla CEO brings decades of fashion and retail experience to lead the brand's global expansion cementing its position as the preferred choice in global travel retail

MIAMI, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duty Free Holdings, LLC, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Mullaney as President of Duty Free Holdings. Mullaney will now lead the company's strategic growth initiatives with a focus on expanding its presence in key international markets.

James Mullaney Appointed as President of Duty Free Holdings

In his new role, Mullaney will focus on accelerating the company's global expansion efforts, with an emphasis on building the footprint of its Executive Retail shops and La Boutique stores across the country, as well as developing new distribution channels in Central, South, and North America, and the Caribbean. He will oversee the development of new retail and wholesale channels, enhance operational efficiencies and drive strategic partnerships. Additionally, Mullaney will add new categories and introduce innovative retail experiences to elevate Duty Free Holdings' offerings, ensuring the brand's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its diverse customer base.

"James' extensive experience in the luxury and international retail sectors, coupled with his proven leadership in driving business growth, makes him the ideal leader to take Duty Free Holdings into its next phase," said Philippe Dray, CEO and Owner of Duty Free Holdings. "His vision and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence, bring an elevated duty-free shopping experience to consumers, and solidify our position as the leader in the global duty-free market."

Mullaney's career spans nearly three decades in the fashion and retail industries. Prior to joining Duty Free Holding, he was with L & M Direct, where he successfully secured new high-profile clients, strengthening the company's market position. Before that, Mullaney served as CEO for luxury fashion brand Furla USA, overseeing operations across North, Central, and South America as well as the Caribbean. Under his leadership, Furla experienced significant sales and profitability growth, launched new stores, including a flagship location on Fifth Avenue as well as a new showroom on Park Avenue South in New York City, and oversaw the expansion into Central and South America.

"I am honored to take on the role of President at Duty Free Holdings and excited to lead the company during this pivotal time," said James Mullaney. "Building upon the brand's strong foundation, I look forward to working with the talented team to execute an aggressive expansion plan while delivering exceptional value to our partners and customers worldwide."

Mullaney's distinguished career also includes roles as Chief Operating Officer at Schifter + Partners, Managing Director for Bruno Magli, and Director of Finance for Henri Bendel, a division of Limited Brands Inc. He began his career in finance at L'Oreal USA, Inc, and later held leadership positions at Liz Claiborne, Inc, managing a $400 million apparel division.

Along with his vast professional achievements, Mullaney serves on multiple boards, including the Kean University Alumni Foundation. He holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Kean University, a master's in business administration in International Business and Business Management, and a master of science in Accounting from St. Peter's University.

About Duty Free Holdings

Duty Free Holdings LLC is the first choice in travel retail worldwide, continually adapting to new fashion trends and redefining customer experiences. By offering popular brands and innovative store environments, the brand provides a luxurious, service-focused shopping experience that serves as the perfect start or end to any journey. With the exclusive Travel Preferred Pricing (TPP™) membership, customers enjoy accessible prices, free shipping within the continental U.S., and convenient online shopping. Committed to excellence, Duty Free Holdings builds long-term relationships with customers, retail experts, and suppliers, ensuring its position as the preferred choice in global travel retail. For more information, visit www.dutyfreeholding.com.

