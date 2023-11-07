Luxury Fashion Market to Hit $401.73 Billion by 2028, A 2X Growth in the Next 6 Years, Travel & Tourism Opening Up New Avenues in the Market - Arizton

07 Nov, 2023, 13:50 ET
CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the luxury fashion market is growing at a CAGR of 6.14% during 2022-2028.
To Know More, Download Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3989
Browse in-depth TOC on "Luxury Fashion Market"
106 – Tables
144 – Figures
349 – Pages
Luxury Fashion Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
$401.73 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
$280.92 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
6.14 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Product Type, End-User, Generation, Distribution Channel, Sales Channel, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Market Dynamics
|
Get 10% Free Customization Worth $1500: https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3989
APAC leads the luxury fashion market, with Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa following in descending order of influence and market dominance. Currently, luxury fashion vendors are embracing AR technology to revolutionize consumer engagement. With the integration of AR experiences, customers can virtually try on high-end clothing and accessories, creating a unique and immersive shopping journey. This enhances convenience and addresses issues related to fit and style preferences. Moreover, AR enables brands to showcase their products in interactive and captivating ways, crafting a memorable shopping experience. This elevated engagement and customization is expected to significantly boost demand in the luxury fashion sector, particularly among tech-savvy consumers seeking a more refined and interactive shopping experience. As a result, the adoption of AR technology is set to transform the industry, piquing consumer interest and driving demand in luxury fashion.
Travel & tourism play a significant role in driving the demand for luxury fashion products. The international purchase of luxury goods is increasingly gaining momentum and adding to the luxury fashion brands' revenue. More than 45% of luxury purchases are made by tourists, whether in a foreign country or at the airports. Global luxury hotel sales grew by 26.90% in 2022 and, in 2023, are expected to grow by 16.99% more. Hence, the increase in travel & tourism with the opening of the economy is leading to the increasing demand for luxury fashion goods in the market.
Recent Developments in the Luxury Fashion Market:
- Armani: The organization expanded its business and focused on opening new green outlets due to consumers being able to access a wide variety of products. For instance, in 2021, the company opened seven new green retail outlets in Italy.
- Loui Vuitton: The LVMH Group is focused on expanding its production capacities to ensure sustainable growth. With this, the company is expected to grow its product portfolio and brand value in the luxury fashion market.
- Burberry: The company strategy is to maximize the potential of all product categories, ensure they thrive, and achieve optimal performance. They aim to bring every category to its fullest potential by utilizing innovative approaches and resources to drive growth and success.
Gen X Dominates Market Share while Millennials and Gen Z witnessing Fastest Growth
The global Gen X luxury fashion market will reach $153.28 billion by 2028. The new luxury brands entering the market are expected to face certain drawbacks, making it difficult to capture new customers of this generation. Moreover, it is also likely to be unfavorable for the existing luxury fashion brands to gain the share of other brands, especially of the population in this generation. Luxury brands that proactively emphasize their commitment to sustainable and ethical principles stand to establish a strong resonance with Gen X consumers. They seek transparency in supply chains, environmentally friendly materials, and a demonstrated dedication to social responsibility. Luxury brands that integrate sustainable practices throughout their operations and demonstrate a genuine commitment to reducing their ecological footprint are poised to gain a competitive advantage within this discerning market segment.
The global Millennials & Gen Z luxury fashion market is growing at a CAGR of 7.39% during 2022-2028. Millennials and Gen Z, the younger target consumers of the market, are highly inclined toward digital channels. Most of the population in this category prefers to shop for products online. As a result, it is necessary for brands to increasingly focus on driving their online channels and enhancing customer service to offer better customer experience. Countries such as China, India, Indonesia, the US, and Brazil account for most of the millennial population. These countries together make up around 50% of the global millennial population. Moreover, Nigeria, India, and Indonesia are the few countries with the highest Gen Z population. Hence, these countries offer significant growth opportunities for expanding luxury fashion brands and tapping potential customers in the upcoming years.
Buy the Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/luxury-fashion-market-size
Post-Purchase Benefit
- 1hr of free analyst discussion
- 10% of customization
Key Company Profiles
- Giorgio Armani
- Burberry
- Capri Holdings Limited
- Dolce & Gabbana
- Estée Lauder Companies
- HUGO BOSS
- Kering
- LVMH
- PRADA Group
- Tapestry
- CESARE ATTOLINI
- CANALI
- F J Benjamin
- Hermes
- Max Mara
- Mitsui & CO., Ltd.
- Moncler
- Roberto Cavalli
- OSCAR DE LA RENTA
- OSKLEN
- SHISEIDO
- Swatch Group
- Swarovski
- sungjoo group
- Salvatore Ferragamo
- Zegna
Market Segmentation
Product Type
- Apparel
- Leather Goods
- Watches
- Footwear
- Jewellery
- Others
End-User
- Women
- Men
- Children
Generation
- Gen X
- Millennials & Gen Z
- Baby Boomer & Silent Gen
Distribution Channel
- Retail
- Wholesale
Sales Channel
- Online
- Mono Brand Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Departmental Stores
- Off-Price Stores
- Airports
Geography
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia and New Zealand
- Singapore
- The Rest of APAC
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- The Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- The UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherland
- The Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- The UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Egypt
- The Rest of MEA
Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/luxury-fashion-market-size?details=tableOfContents
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
How big is the luxury fashion market?
What is the growth rate of the global luxury fashion market?
Which region dominates the global luxury fashion market share?
What are the significant trends in the luxury fashion market?
Who are the key players in the global EdTech market?
Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Reports:
Luxury Packaging Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024
Flexible Packaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028
Sportswear Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028
Protective Packaging Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Why Arizton?
100% Customer Satisfaction
24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us
200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report
80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry
100% more data and analysis
1000+ reports published till date
Contact Us:
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: [email protected]
Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us
Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog
Website: https://www.arizton.com/
Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268999/LUXURY_FASHION_MARKET.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Share this article