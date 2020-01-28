Luxury Fashion Rentals Launches A New Luxury Handbag E-Commerce Site

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Fashion Rentals, a brand-new e-commerce luxury handbag rental site, offers customers a large selection of original handbags from the top brands available for rent. Their easy-to-use approach to rent designer bags involves the end-to-end customer experience. It starts with simply selecting a handbag and the rental is shipping directly to each customer. This truly makes the whole experience easy and carefree. Luxury Fashion Rentals officially launches on Jan. 27, 2020.

Luxury Fashion Rentals

Luxury Fashion Rentals gives everyone the opportunity to carry an exclusive designer handbag without spending a fortune. The site features an extensive collection of Louis Vuitton and Chanel handbags for rent, along with Hermes, Gucci, Dior, and Moschino. Handbags may be rented for 14- or 30-day terms.

The website allows users to browse handbags by designer or to view the newest arrivals, but also offers a friendly browse-by-occasion feature which helps get more ideas on what type of handbag they may want to rent depending on the occasion. Users can now rent a handbag for daily use, for a wedding or party, or even for their next vacation.

Founder Elaine Hau, a popular social media influencer whose YouTube videos focus on high-end fashion trends, noticed an opportunity in the luxury-rental market and built Luxury Fashion Rentals to offer the best experience possible for its customers. "Luxury Fashion Rentals is committed to providing you with the best experience," she says, "from ordering online, to when your handbag arrives and when you're ready to return."

That commitment starts with offering a large inventory of the top luxury handbags available, dedicated customer experience and worry-free shipping and returns which send every order directly to the customer in a custom and secure reusable box. This makes it easy for customers to receive their rentals and ship their rented handbags back once their rental period is over. Luxury Fashion Rentals provides everything customers need for shipping.

All first-time customers will receive 20% off their first order. Luxury Fashion Rentals also offers free three-day shipping for a limited time.

For more information on the launch of Luxury Fashion Rentals or to make a media inquiry, please contact info@luxuryfashionrentals.com or please visit https://luxuryfashionrentals.com.

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Rent Designer Handbags

Designer Handbag Rental Website

SOURCE Luxury Fashion Rentals

Related Links

https://luxuryfashionrentals.com

