Luxury Faux Lash Brand, Lilly Lashes, Launches Revolutionary Self-Adhesive Collection

Celebrity lash brand unveils the future of false lashes (and it's glueless!)

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilly Lashes, founded by TV personality and entrepreneur Lilly Ghalichi, is excited to announce the launch of their one of a kind, new Self-Adhesive Collection SPR $16. The first on the prestige lash market, these revolutionary, innovative 3D Faux Mink lashes require no glue and are activated by your own body heat, have a 12-hour wear, are reusable for up to 5 wears, and leave no residue behind. The comfortable, pillowy, and tacky black band is made with ECO friendly ingredients, no harsh chemicals, and is safe for sensitive eyelids.

Lilly Lashes

Lilly Lashes has revolutionized the world of false lashes by creating the ultimate 3D lash concept with a promise to deliver on style, quality, and innovation. In celebration of the brand's 10-year anniversary, Lilly Lashes also released their refreshed brand identity including a revitalized logo, website, new packaging, and overall aesthetic that reflects the brand's prestige position.

From eye shape to price point and style to storage, Lilly Lashes offers transformative, best-in-class, beauty. The new Self-Adhesive styles will be available starting April 2nd on LillyLashes.com and April 22nd on Sephora.com and Ulta.com. With groundbreaking body heat technology, vegan formulas, and up to 5 wears, these hand-made lashes demonstrate innovation and supreme top quality.

Lilly Lashes is available to shop direct-to-consumer at www.lillylashes.com with exclusive styles available at Sephora and Ulta. Prices range from $12 - $70.

About Lilly Lashes

As the #1 luxury lash brand in the US, we understand that excellence is non-negotiable. Developed in 2013 by reality TV star Lilly Ghalichi, Lilly Lashes revolutionized the world of false lashes by creating the 3D lash concept with a promise to deliver on inclusivity, quality, and innovation. Lilly Lashes has grown to be the most trusted false lash brand in the world. The brand continues to provide long-lasting, easy-to-wear lashes in a variety of materials (mink, faux mink, synthetic) and with unparalleled styles. Offering the largest selection of handmade, luxurious lashes carefully designed to cater to all eye shapes, ethnicities, and levels of drama, Lilly Lashes continues to lead the lash category by innovating high-quality lash collections and beauty products that cater to a diversity of eye shapes and price points.

Worn by Hollywood's hottest celebrities, trusted by the most famous makeup artists, and a favorite of lash lovers all over the world, Lilly Lashes are more than just lashes, they're a lifestyle!

