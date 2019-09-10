Luxury Floral Company Forever Rose, LLC Announces New Lifetime Warranty on all Forever Rose Brand and Beauty and the Beast Rose Products
USA Based Company Forever Rose Guarantees Real Roses to last Forever
Sep 10, 2019, 11:54 ET
SINKING SPRING, Pa., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USA based company Forever Rose is proud to announce it will now be offering an exclusive lifetime warranty on it's entire line of products including it's classic 24K Gold Roses and it's popular Beauty and the Beast Rose.
The Forever Rose was founded in 1996, a concept of Ruth and Michael David from Pennsylvania after realizing there just has to be a better option than dead flowers after a week. The preservation and electroforming process was a daunting task and took years to perfect.
After years of practice and patience the Forever Rose was born. The company and website was officially launched in 2004 and the brand was formed. Since then, the Forever Rose has grown exponentially and now enjoys global brand recognition and double digit growth year over year.
Genuine Forever Rose products have a loyal following and have become known as the World's Longest Lasting Roses. Their exceptional quality, longevity, and attention to detail have Forever Rose clientele returning year after year for gifts for birthday, anniversaries, and many other holidays and special occasions.
Contact: service@theforeverrose.com, 570-798-7095
SOURCE Forever Rose, LLC
Share this article