Luxury Floral Company Forever Rose, LLC Announces New Lifetime Warranty on all Forever Rose Brand and Beauty and the Beast Rose Products

SINKING SPRING, Pa., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USA based company Forever Rose is proud to announce it will now be offering an exclusive lifetime warranty on it's entire line of products including it's classic 24K Gold Roses and it's popular Beauty and the Beast Rose.

The Forever Rose was founded in 1996, a concept of Ruth and Michael David from Pennsylvania after realizing there just has to be a better option than dead flowers after a week. The preservation and electroforming process was a daunting task and took years to perfect.