Luxury Folding Carton Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In this report, the analyst offers a 9-year forecast for the global luxury folding carton market between 2019 and 2027. In terms of value, the global luxury folding carton market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The study reveals the luxury folding carton market dynamics in six geographic segments along with a market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period of the global luxury folding carton market.



Luxury Folding Carton Market: Report Description

This report studies the global luxury folding carton market for the period 2019–2027. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the luxury folding carton market that are gradually helping transform global businesses.



The global luxury folding carton market report begins with an executive summary for various categories and their market value and volume share in the regional market.To compare the segments in the luxury folding carton market on the basis of CAGR and incremental opportunity, the wheel of opportunity is provided with a comparative analysis among all the segments.



It is then followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global luxury folding carton market, which includes analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that are affecting the growth of the luxury folding carton market.



The next section of the report highlights the luxury folding carton market by region and provides the market outlook for 2019–2027.The study analyses the drivers that influence the regional luxury folding carton market.



The main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional luxury folding carton market for 2019–2027.



A country-level analysis of the luxury folding carton market for each region is presented in the report.



To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers of luxury folding carton and their respective production capacities are taken into consideration.The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the luxury folding carton market.



To provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the luxury folding carton market is expected to develop in the future.



Given the characteristics of the luxury folding carton market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis- based on the supply side, downstream industry demand, and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the luxury folding carton market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the luxury folding carton market and identify the right opportunities across it.



The global market size for luxury folding carton was tracked from the production capacities of key manufacturers across the world.The penetration of different materials in the global luxury folding carton market was calculated accordingly.



The same was validated through the bottom-up approach.



In the final section of the report on the luxury folding carton market, the 'dashboard view' of the manufacturers of luxury folding carton is provided, to compare the current industrial scenario, and their contribution to the market.Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a luxury folding carton market segment.



Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the luxury folding carton marketplace.



Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the global luxury folding carton market report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. Key players operating in the global luxury folding carton market are Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, DS Smith Plc, Mondi Group, Coveris Holdings S.A., Robinson Plc, McLaren Packaging, Sunrise Packaging, Stora Enso Oyj, Westrock Company, International Paper Company, Metsä Board Oyj, KOLBUS GmbH & Co. KG, Karl Knauer KG, Keskeny & Co. Ltd., Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Groupe VERPACK, HH Deluxe Packaging, Stevenage Packaging Limited Solutia Italia Srl, and Diamond Packaging Corp.



Luxury Folding Carton Market: Key Segments Covered

The global market for luxury folding carton is segmented by material type, structure, inserts, and end-user industry.



By material type,

Folding Boxboard

Solid Unbleached Board

Solid Bleached Board

White Line Chipboard



By inserts,

Foam Insert

Paper or Paperboard Insert

Plastic Insert

Without insert

By structure,

Straight Tuck End

Reverse Tuck End

Tuck Top Auto-bottom

Tuck Top Snap-lock Bottom

Full Seal End Cartons

Double Glued Sidewall

Others

By end-user industry type,

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Confectionery

Tobacco

Apparel

By region,

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

UK

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Ukraine

Romania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Asia Pacific

China

India

ASEAN

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



