Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Announces New Store Openings

Iconic footwear company takes big steps into retail expansion with exciting new store locations in Charleston, SC, San Antonio, TX and Las Vegas, NV

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FREEBIRD, the leading footwear company known for their handmade leather boots, announced exciting new store locations opening across the U.S. With new brick-and-mortar locations in Charleston, SC, San Antonio, TX, as well as a storefront in Las Vegas, NV, the Denver-based company continues to grow its industry footprint while bringing artistic designs to new and existing fans alike.

With a quickly growing customer base, FREEBIRD has built a tight-knit community within its successful retail locations throughout the U.S. To further make meaningful connections through personalized shopping experiences, the company's newly opened store locations in Charleston and San Antonio, which are open to the public now, as well as its most recently opened location in Las Vegas, will be commemorated with grand opening events for each local community.

"Here at FREEBIRD, our products and people are the heartbeat of our story and the 'sole' of our brand. We pride ourselves on authenticity, quality, and effortless fashion, which has helped us to cultivate genuine relationships with customers from all walks of life," said Mike Murphy, Owner & CEO of FREEBIRD. "Our boots and those who wear them are at the forefront of everything we do, which is why we're excited to continue our journey and grow our company."

Founded in Denver in 2009, FREEBIRD is the leading footwear brand born out of a love for boots. Utilizing superior craftsmanship through original Goodyear welt construction, the brand is widely recognized for its intricate details and metal work, exotic materials, and the finest hand-finished full-grain leathers. The team is comprised of dreamers, trendsetters, and go-getters dedicated to creating unique designs and one-of-a-kind experiences. The brand's highly anticipated new store locations nod to its talented team and inspiring designs that resonate with its community.

"FREEBIRD was founded upon the notions of freedom, individuality, and independence, which has helped us assemble an amazing team that shares our vision of building a one-of-a-kind company. We are not just making boots, we are creating wearable works of art," said Teagan Coym, Vice President of FREEBIRD. "We're thrilled to continue making meaningful connections in our Denver home base while spreading our wings across the U.S. through our new store openings."

To celebrate each of the brand's exciting new store locations, fans and shoe lovers alike are invited to grand opening events at the Charleston, and San Antonio storefronts. Each grand opening event will include an evening of fun, fashion, and exclusive giveaways. The brand will be giving away one pair of boots every 15 minutes, concert tickets, as well as, a grand prize of winning free boots for one year.

FREEBIRD Charleston, SC

Grand Opening Event: Today, September 22 nd from 4pm-7:30pm ET

Store Address: King Street, 332 King St, Suite A & B, Charleston, SC 27401

General Store Hours : Mon. – Fri. from 10am – 8pm ET , Sat. from 10am – 9pm ET , and Sun. from 11am – 7pm ET

Grand Opening Event: September 29 th from 4pm to 7pm CT

Store Address: 15900 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78253

General Store Hours: Mon. – Fri. from 11am – 8pm CT , Sat. from 11am - 9pm CT , and Sun. from 12pm – 6pm CT .

About FREEBIRD

Founded in Denver, CO in 2009, FREEBIRD is a luxury handmade footwear brand born out of a love for boots. Known for its signature boots and statement designs, each pair is made using the time-honored Goodyear welt craftsmanship to combine quality and fashion. Offering a variety of unique boots, booties, sandals, accessories, and more for men, women, and youth, all of FREEBIRD's products are thoughtfully designed and crafted with intricate details, metal work, and the finest hand-finished full-grain leathers. With each pair of FREEBIRD boots, you will feel like you can conquer anything and be ready to stand out from the crowd.

