Luxury Furniture Market Size to Grow by USD 9215.63 Million from 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Luxury Furniture Market share is set to increase by USD 9215.63 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 4.66% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Furniture Market 2023-2027

Global Luxury Furniture Market- Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global luxury furniture market as a part of the global home furnishings market, within the global household durables industry. The parent global home furnishings market covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of furniture, home textiles, floor coverings, and decorative products. Technavio calculates the global home furnishings market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers/marketers of consumer electronics, furnishings, decorative products, household appliances, and other homeware products.

Global Luxury Furniture Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Luxury Furniture Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Luxury Furniture Market– Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Luxury Furniture Market- Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Luxury Furniture Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Luxury Furniture Market Size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

Europe is the fastest-growing region in the global Luxury Furniture Market compared to other regions. 35% growth will originate from Europe . The major markets with the most potential demand for luxury furniture are France , Italy , Germany , the UK, Belgium , the Netherlands , Spain , and Russia . In Europe , there is a massively higher demand for high-end, elegant furniture with appealing designs. However, sluggish economic expansion and rising raw material costs could limit the expansion of the European market.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Luxury Furniture Market as per Application segmentation is categorized into Residential and Commercial.

Revenue Generating Segment - The market share growth by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. The section includes furniture items like couches, side tables, coffee tables, dining and kitchen tables, lounge chairs, ottomans, benches, outdoor furniture, dining and side chairs, and stools. This market is primarily driven by the rising demand for multipurpose, multifunctional home luxury furniture, mostly consisting of extendable couch sets and folding beds.

Global Luxury Furniture Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the global luxury furniture market is the rising number of new luxury furniture showroom openings. The regular introduction of new luxury furniture items and showrooms around the world is boosting the expansion of the industry under consideration. New luxury furniture outlets are opening all over the world in an effort to capitalize on the market's immense growth potential. The aforementioned elements will fuel market expansion over the predicted period.

Major trends influencing the growth of glamping

The global market for luxury furniture will rise as eco-friendly and organic furnishings gain popularity. Due to growing global worries about the damaging effects of deforestation and hazardous furniture finishes on the environment, there has been a surge in the demand for and appeal of eco-friendly luxury furniture over the past several years. The aforementioned elements have inspired numerous market players to create environmentally friendly furniture employing green technologies.

Due to the aforementioned factors, eco-friendly and organic luxury furniture has become a significant trend that will favourably affect the target market throughout the course of the projection year.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

A significant barrier to the expansion of the worldwide market for luxury furniture is the frequency of product recalls. It is predicted that the rising number of product recalls involving sub-categories like bar stools, reclining chairs, couches, beds, and dining tables will significantly impede the growth of the market under consideration over the projection period.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.



Luxury Furniture Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist Luxury Furniture Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Luxury Furniture Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Luxury Furniture Market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Luxury Furniture Market vendors

Luxury Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9215.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.66 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ANGELO CAPPELLINI & C. Srl, Club House Italia S.p.A, Eichholtz B.V., Eric Kuster Metropolitan Luxury International Holding Ltd., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Giorgio Collection, Herman Miller Inc., LONGHI S.p.a., Minotti S.p.A., MUEBLES PICO SA, Opera Contemporary, Reflex S.p.a., ROCHE BOBOIS SA, Rugiano Srl, Silik s.r.l., Vaughan Bassett, Williams Sonoma Inc., and Natuzzi SpA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

