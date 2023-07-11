Luxury Furniture Market to grow by USD 9,215.63 million from 2022 to 2027|5-years (2017-2021) historic industry size and analysis of 15 vendors- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury furniture market size is estimated to increase by USD 9,215.63 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 5.21%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Furniture Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



Find technavio's Exclusive Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The Luxury Furniture Market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

ANGELO CAPPELLINI and C. Srl, Club House Italia S.p.A, Eichholtz B.V., Eric Kuster Metropolitan Luxury International Holding Ltd., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Giorgio Collection, Herman Miller Inc., LONGHI S.p.a., Minotti S.p.A., MUEBLES PICO SA, Opera Contemporary, Reflex S.p.a., ROCHE BOBOIS SA, Rugiano Srl, Silik s.r.l., Vaughan Bassett, Williams Sonoma Inc., and Natuzzi SpA. Download Free Sample

Luxury Furniture Market - Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by Application (Residential and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The market share growth by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. When compared to the commercial segment, the residential segment of the luxury furniture market is anticipated to witness major growth in terms of CAGR when compared to the commercial segment during the forecast period. The global luxury residential furniture market encompasses various furniture products such as lounge chairs, ottomans and benches, sofas, side tables and coffee tables, dining and kitchen tables, outdoor seating furniture, dining and side chairs, and stools. Major players in this market include Herman Miller Inc. ( Herman Miller ), Inter IKEA Group (IKEA), Muebles Pico SA (Muebles), and HNI Corp. (HNI). The market's growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for multifunctional and multipurpose luxury residential furniture, including foldable beds and extendable sofa sets. This demand is fueled by the growth of the global real estate sector and the rise in the number of housing schemes worldwide. Notably, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Gramin (PMAY-Gramin), initiated by the Indian government in April 2022 , aims to provide affordable housing to all citizens by 2022. Such schemes, both in developed and developing regions, contribute to the growing demand for luxury furniture and drive the segment's growth in the market during the forecast period.

To procure the data - Buy report!

Luxury Furniture Market - Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The emergence of online and offline stores offering customizable products is the major factor notably driving the market growth. The emergence of online stores has made it convenient for customers to explore a wide range of options and make informed decisions from the comfort of their homes, leading to a growing demand for customized products in the luxury furniture market. Additionally, offline stores remain popular as customers value the opportunity to physically assess the quality of furniture before making a purchase. For instance, in February 2019, Natuzzi Spa inaugurated a new store in Istanbul within the Home Design Center, while Reflex Spa opened its showroom in Milan, Italy, in April 2019. Furthermore, the demand for multifunctional furniture is expanding the luxury furniture market. Luxury furniture brands continuously seek innovative ways to create furniture with multiple functions. The increasing number of single and two-person households has driven the demand for compact, portable, technologically advanced, and foldable luxury furniture that serves various purposes. Also, consumers have developed a liking for multifunctional luxury furniture products as multifunctional luxury furniture products provide them with the liberty to quickly re-configure the entire outdoor area.

Major Trend- Eco-friendly and organic luxury furniture will drive the global luxury furniture market growth.

Significant Challenge- The instability in prices and increasing costs of raw materials can bring some setbacks in the global luxury furniture market.

For Insights on the trends and challenges of market dynamics VIEW PDF SAMPLE!

What are the key data covered in this Luxury Furniture Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the luxury furniture market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the luxury furniture market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the luxury furniture market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury furniture market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Luxury Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,215.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.66 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ANGELO CAPPELLINI and C. Srl, Club House Italia S.p.A, Eichholtz B.V., Eric Kuster Metropolitan Luxury International Holding Ltd., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Giorgio Collection, Herman Miller Inc., LONGHI S.p.a., Minotti S.p.A., MUEBLES PICO SA, Opera Contemporary, Reflex S.p.a., ROCHE BOBOIS SA, Rugiano Srl, Silik s.r.l., Vaughan Bassett, Williams Sonoma Inc., and Natuzzi SpA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

