Luxury Glassware Brand glassybaby Expands to Texas, Opens New Retail Store in NorthPark Center

Grand Opening on Black Friday to Coincide with 2024 Holiday Shopping Season

Portion of Sales to Benefit Cancer Support Community North Texas

SEATTLE, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- glassybaby , the mission-driven, USA-made art-glass votive company, will celebrate the grand opening of a new storefront location at NorthPark Center in Dallas on Friday, November 29, the company announced today. It will be the first store of its kind located outside the Pacific Northwest – home to where the brand was founded in Seattle over 20 years ago.

Every glassybaby vessel, whether it's a votive, drinker, rocker, vase, or ornament, is individually hand-blown by artisans in Seattle and Montana. Each is a one-of-a kind piece of glass art with a name and meaning to signify something special, such as Hope , Courage , Strength , and Gratitude , among many others. A passionate, growing community of fans around the world gift glassybaby to friends and loved ones to commemorate an important moment in their lives and offer everyday inspiration. They make ideal holiday gifts, as each sale spreads love by giving back to charitable causes.

Since opening its doors, the company has donated more than $15 million to organizations helping people, animals, and the planet. Half of glassybaby's 2024 giving supports the B+ Foundation , a group that helps children and their families battling cancer . The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently recognized glassybaby as its Top Community Champion of 2024 for its charitable work.

In keeping with this mission, a portion of sales from the NorthPark Center store location will support Cancer Support Community North Texas . The group's mission is "to uplift and strengthen people impacted by cancer by providing support, fostering compassionate communities, and breaking down barriers to care." The organization offers support groups, individual counseling, healthy lifestyle activities, social events, resources, and children's programs for anyone who is managing the realities of this disruptive disease.

glassybaby votives come in over 400 colors. There are many collections from which to choose – including a holiday series designed to spread joy and enhance the beauty of every gathering table this season.

glassybaby is expanding eastward. The company now operates a manufacturing facility in Montana where it trains glassblowers for free. The new NorthPark Center location will join other retail stores located in Seattle and Bellevue, Washington, Lake Oswego, Oregon and Livingston, Montana.

glassybaby founder Lee Rhodes is a three-time lung cancer survivor who started the company in her garage 20 years ago. The company is now on target to be a $30 million brand this year. Lee had the idea while undergoing chemotherapy when she lit a candle in a piece of art glass and felt healing from it, and wanted others to feel the same.

"We are thrilled to be part of the Dallas community -- and we're excited to launch just in time for the holiday season," said Lee. "For two decades, glassybaby has produced beautiful, handmade glass votives that give back to the community and promote hope and healing. We can't wait to expand this mission in the greater Dallas area."

The pop-up location is located on Level One near Nordstrom in the retail space formerly occupied by Diptyque in NorthPark Center.

About glassybaby:

glassybaby is a handmade glass votive company that prioritizes purpose over profit, having recently surpassed $15 million in donations. A team of 70 glassblowers make roughly 800 glassybaby votives a day between the company's Seattle and Montana hot shops. Lee and glassybaby have been featured on The Martha Stewart Show, Kathy Lee & Hoda on TODAY, CBS MoneyWatch, Bloomberg News, and The Nate Berkus Show. The company has received numerous features and accolades from media outlets, including The New York Times, Huffington Post, and Town & Country Magazine. In 2011, Lee was named Entrepreneur of the Year by Entrepreneur Magazine, the first woman to receive the honor out of thousands of applicants nationwide and in 2024, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce recognized glassybaby as its Top Community Champion of 2024 for its deep commitment to charitable work.

