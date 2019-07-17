Luxury Gold Unveils 2020 Worldwide Launch with 3 New Journeys and Exclusive Chairman's Collection Experiences

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Gold, the global leader in luxury guided journeys, is delighted to launch its brand new 2020 worldwide collection as its parent company, The Travel Corporation, celebrates 100 years of extraordinary travel. The award-winning brand will continue to honor the Tollman family's four-generation legacy by sharing their unparalleled wealth of expertise and making travel matter through their Luxury Gold Cares sustainable travel initiatives including a new five-day ME to WE culturally immersive journey extension in the Ecuadorian Amazon. Unveiling over 50 luxury guided journeys to Europe, Africa, North & South America, Asia, India, Australia and New Zealand, Luxury Gold's worldwide collection offers the perfect blend of guided and independent exploration. The three new itineraries include : Elegance of the Pharaohs, Art, Culture & Cuisine of Colombia and Vibrant Eastern Canada & the USA.

"Exotic destinations and sustainable tourism are becoming more popular with our travelers and we want them to experience it in a fully immersive way," said Jon Grutzner, President of Luxury Gold. "We want our guests to make a human connection with the local people and culture they visit while also cherishing the exceptional service from our passionate Traveling Concierges, our unforgettable experiences, iconic sights, world-class accommodations and, of course, delectable cuisine that truly embraces the destination they visit."

Trusted Travel Advisors can encourage their clients to book early to get the best deals possible with the biggest choice of journeys and departures dates. Luxury Gold is pleased to be bringing back the golden era of travel with the launch of their worldwide collection by offering a 10% Early Payment Discount if guests book and pay in full by December 18, 2019.

Here are some of the new and exciting 2020 itineraries and Chairman's Collection experiences:

New Journey – Elegance of the Pharaohs

Guests will begin this extraordinary 10-day journey to this enchanting land of the Pharaohs in Cairo at the five-star Mena House Hotel with guaranteed Pyramid-view rooms. They will join an expert Egyptologist and venture inside the Great Pyramids and admire the mysterious Great Sphinx. Guests will also explore the renowned Egyptian Museum with its ancient treasures including priceless artifacts from the Tomb of Tutankhamun. The adventure continues with guests traveling onwards to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Luxor to embark on a five-day cruise on the most luxurious ship on the Nile, the River Tosca with its beautifully appointed all-suite rooms. They will unwind with an onboard gala reception and dinner. They will also enjoy exclusive VIP Experiences including a visit the Temple of Luxor after it has been closed to the public. One of the Journey Highlights includes traveling to a Nubian village and meeting a local family in their traditional dwelling where they will demonstrate regional bread-making process. They will follow in the footsteps of Agatha Christie and Winston Churchill as they experience a colonial English-style high tea at Aswan's Old Cataract Hotel's terrace during sunset.

New Journey – Art, Culture & Cuisine of Colombia

This emerging destination should be at the top of travelers' bucket list who are seeking to have their senses inspired. On this unforgettable 10-day journey, they will enjoy exclusive VIP Experiences with private visits to the Gold Museum and the Zipaquirá Salt Cathedral when they are closed to the public. An after-hours visit to the Antioquia Museum in the transformed city of Medellín is included, as guests are joined by Alejandra Quintana, the daughter of Fernando Botero, one of Colombia's most acclaimed artists where they will admire one of the largest collections of his works. In Bogotá, they will explore the vibrant culinary scene through its local markets including Paloquemao Market with Chef Sofia Gaviria. Guests will learn about the local produce, shop for fresh ingredients and prepare a traditional Colombian meal for a delicious lunch. They will enjoy an exceptional dining experience in Cartagena as they meet Chef Jorge Escandon for lunch at his culinary hotspot, La Cevicheria which was propelled into the spotlight after the late Anthony Bourdain shot an episode of No Reservations.

New – The Chairman's Collection Experience - Count Richard de Warren

Personally curated by The Travel Corporation (TTC)'s Chairman, Mr. Stanley Tollman, the Chairman's Collection offers a rare opportunity to meet Legendary Locals on select departures and learn all about their unique family heritage and special connections with the destinations. On the 10-day French Vogue journey, guests will have the opportunity to meet Count Richard de Warren who invites clients to his magnificent mansion for a traditional Parisian meal. Count Warren will recall personal stories about the history of his aristocratic family. He is a direct descendent of the Sommier family who are renowned for their entrepreneurial spirit and philanthropic legacy. The historical mansion's original interior decor has been beautifully transformed into a luxury boutique hotel, the five-star Hôtel Alfred Sommier, located in the chic 8th arrondissement. As an incredible VIP experience, guests will have exclusive access to the Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte--France's largest privately-owned chateau. Guests can choose to walk through the gardens guided by the estate's lead gardener or learn about the subtleties of high society during a dining etiquette class hosted by the owner's professional butler.

About Luxury Gold

Luxury Gold® sets an unmatched standard with its collection of award-winning journeys. Guided by a Traveling Concierge, Luxury Gold is a journey beyond the ordinary, where guests enjoy exclusive VIP Experiences, savor exceptional dining and relax in luxury hotels on every curated itinerary. As global leaders in luxury travel with expertise accumulated over nearly 100 years, Luxury Gold epitomizes extraordinary exploration to some of the world's most spectacular destinations. To find out more, visit www.luxurygold.com

About The TreadRight Foundation

Created as a joint initiative between The Travel Corporation's (TTC) family of brands, The TreadRight Foundation is a not-for-profit that works to help ensure the environment and communities we visit remain vibrant for generations to come. To date, TreadRight has supported some 50 sustainable tourism projects worldwide. The Foundation's guiding principle is to encourage sustainable tourism development through conservation, leadership and support for communities. Foundation priorities are set by the Steering Committee, which includes sustainability leaders Céline Cousteau and Costas Christ. Past project partners include WWF, Conservation International, WildAid, The Travel Foundation and The National Trust in the UK. Current initiatives include supporting various women's social enterprises through the Artisan Alliance, the recently announced Wildlife Conservation Society's Big Cat fund, WE.org and inspiring nature advocates like Terri Irwin. To learn more about our past and current work at TreadRight, please visit us at TreadRight.org.

Luxury Gold is a member of the family-owned The Travel Corporation (TTC) and is renowned and trusted for its outstanding quality, service, value, reliability and financial stability.

