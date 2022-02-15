Luxury Handbag Brand Maria Oliver Presents its Fall-Winter Collection in New York City

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish luxury brand Maria Oliver today presented its new fall-winter campaign at its New York showroom.

The presentation, which is taking place throughout this week in the company's landmark space on Lexington Avenue, was attended by buyers from major U.S. retailers.

Founded in the late 1940s in Spain, María Oliver combines years of knowledge, expertise, and handmade luxury-oriented fashion concepts around the most exclusive and difficult-to-create materials.

Since then, while supplying global brands, the founding family acquired a unique set of knowledge and expertise that have helped the company become a top European leather powerhouse, globally known for its excellence in customization and hand painting of the best leather pieces in the market.

The company, which began marketing its own brand a year ago, has been supplying high-quality leathers to world-class luxury brands for sixty years.

Fully designed and manufactured in Europe, the collection features 60 limited editions named in honor of the women in the history of the company, which was founded by Mrs. Maria Oliver, the matriarch of this legendary Spanish luxury family, three-quarters of a century ago.

Since landing in the United States, Maria Oliver has sold more than 1,250 handbags each year. This year, it expects to triple sales and will launch a new advertising campaign in the coming weeks, with a fashion film directed by Mexican-American filmmaker Pablo Aura, winner of the Las Vegas International Film Festival Award for his feature film Influencia.

"We expect this year's sales to triple those of 2021 when our bags hit the shelves of some of the most important shops of New York City and Dubai," the company explains.

As the company said in a statement: "Maria Oliver is a brand created by a company with more than 50 years of history in the luxury industry. The pride we feel in what we do, and the global recognition it has brought us, are the backbone of this new collection."

At this moment, the company has a prominent presence in the stores and digital channels of icons such as Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, or Neiman Marcus, as well as dozens of luxury boutiques in America and Europe.

Likewise, it is present in Bloomingdale's in Dubai and Kuwait or Harvey Nichols in the United Arab Emirates.

"Maria Oliver is a brand created with the woman who makes her own choices in mind. We want women who have built their own success to allow us the privilege of dressing it with our creations," explain the brand's creative directors.

Each of the company's collections, designed in Europe and handcrafted in the company's workshop and its artisans in Valencia, in the Spanish Mediterranean.

