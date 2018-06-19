Luxury Has a New Address with the Official Opening of The Quincy, a Broadstone community, in New Brunswick, N.J.

"The Quincy is the latest community to open as part of Alliance's already impressive portfolio and delivers on the luxe interiors and high-end amenities and upgrades that Broadstone's across the nation are known for," said Brad Hamel, senior vice president of Operations (Northeast) for Alliance Residential Company. "This brand new apartment community delivers what the competition can't -- a unique concept of exclusive luxury, which offers residents a world of style, flawless service, and infinite class."

Located on the corner of Nielson and New Street in the heart of historical downtown New Brunswick, The Quincy, which recently hosted a Grand Opening event that was attended by New Brunswick Mayor James Cahill, is a 393-unit community currently leasing 503 to 1,236-square foot apartment homes including studio, and one- and two-bedroom floor plans. With leases from around $1,720 to $3,410, the striking nine-story apartment community boasts spacious living areas with bay windows and premium views, sleek wood plank flooring, contemporary kitchens featuring stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Additional interior upgrades include walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, upgraded fixtures and more.

The community also offers resident amenities unlike any other community in the region. The rooftop terrace with pool lounge, cabanas and grills, dog park and pet spa, and the clubroom with demonstration kitchen are just a few amenities that set The Quincy apart. Additional amenities include a direct access parking garage, bike storage room with The Quincy share bikes, media and entertainment room, fitness center with workouts on demand, yoga and spin room, resident library, outdoor courtyard and more.

The Quincy is convenient to everything, located within close proximity to Amtrak NJ Transit and Rte. 18, while offering plenty in its own backyard. Residents will enjoy the suburban sophistication and delights of great dining, bars and lounges, or take in the day with a little shopping and rejuvenation in the area's surrounding parks and walking paths.

To learn more about The Quincy, a Broadstone community, visit TheQuincyLiving.com.

