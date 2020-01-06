Luxury Has a New Home for Leith Dealerships in North Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2019 was a year of tremendous growth for Leith Automotive Group, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. During the company's fiftieth year in business, Leith opened three new luxury franchises on property along Capital Boulevard, just north of Interstate-540.

The most recent openings include a new home for heritage American luxury brand, Lincoln. The Leith Lincoln franchise was the original Leith dealership when the company debuted in 1969 near downtown. The brand-new location at 2350 Capital Summit Court, opened on December 16th, 2019.

New Leith Acura (Top L/R) and Leith Lincoln (Bottom Left) now open in Raleigh, N.C. Classic 1957 Lincoln Mark II interior (Bottom Right).

Leith Lincoln's showroom is designed to resemble a glass display case or "vitrine" in French. Each new model is lined-up like a runway fashion show. Along with all-new models like the three-row Lincoln Aviator SUV, visitors can see a bit of Lincoln's glorious luxury past too. Currently on display in the new car showroom is a stunning 1957 Lincoln Continental MKII, on loan from the Raleigh Classic Car Auctions.

Aficionados of premium Japanese luxury and performance vehicles now have a new automotive showcase to visit nearby too. Leith Acura, opened its doors mid-December within sight of the new Lincoln store. Leith Acura, located at 2300 Capital Summit Ct. is the first Acura dealership ever in north Raleigh and is sure to please visitors with its large, open showroom space and prominent position overlooking Capital Boulevard.

Here, Leith Acura clients will enjoy a cafe while having their vehicle serviced in one of the most modern service bays in the industry. For those purchasing a vehicle, the delivery presentation will take place in a glass-walled, comfort controlled environment allowing the Leith Acura staff to familiarize new clients with their new or used vehicle purchase.

Together, these two new Leith luxury stores join the new Jaguar Raleigh and Land Rover Raleigh dealership at 4001 Capital Hills Dr, which opened in early 2019.

