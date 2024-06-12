Luxury Homebuyers Trending Towards Bayfront Properties in South Walton, Florida

Beautiful Vacation Homes Available on the Bay from Berkshire Hathaway Beach Properties of Florida

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a trend that is redefining luxury living in Northwest Florida, high-end homebuyers are increasingly choosing to invest in bayfront properties over traditional gulf-front homes in Walton County, Florida known for its stretch of pristine 18-mile coastline along the renowned Scenic Highway 30A. This shift underscores a growing preference for the unique advantages offered by bayfront living, including privacy, boating access, and a serene environment.

Living on the Bay in Florida is as good as the Gulf Post this The Bay is the new place to look for your forever home!

Bayfront properties in Walton County provide a level of privacy that is unmatched. With fewer tourists and less foot traffic, these homes offer a secluded retreat away from the hustle and bustle of the more commercialized gulf beaches. For discerning buyers, the peace and quiet of a bayfront home are invaluable, providing a perfect escape for relaxation and leisure.

Choctawhatchee Bay offers unparalleled opportunities for boating enthusiasts. With direct access to calm, navigable waters, homeowners can easily embark on boating adventures, fishing trips, and various water sports. The bay's proximity to the Gulf of Mexico and popular weekend boating hotspots such as Crab Island in Destin and Shell Island in Panama City Beach also allows for a seamless transition from tranquil bay waters to gulf adventures, catering to those who enjoy a diverse range of aquatic activities.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida REALTOR® Judy Jones, a specialist in luxury home sales, has noticed this budding trend with her customers, recently closing a premier bay front property located on an acre-sized homesite with five bedrooms and over 5,100 square feet at $4.85 million. "Luxury homebuyers are increasingly recognizing the unique value of bayfront real estate in South Walton, particularly buyers who intend to live full time along our shores. From Churchill Oaks with its deepwater marina and architectural custom homes to Driftwood Estates with its almost one-acre lots, there are countless luxury options for homebuyers to explore and evaluate."

Walton County, Florida has been among the fastest growing counties in both Florida and the United States over the past five years particularly due to the shift in remote working amongst professionals. As of February 2024, a Gallup poll found that 54% of US employees who can work remotely work in a hybrid environment, which enables them to move to Florida full time and take advantage of both a relaxed coastal lifestyle and no state income tax. Two nearby international airports, the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport and Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport along with a high performing county school district and easy access to healthcare have contributed to the county's appeal for relocating homebuyers. To search properties currently available on the Choctawhatchee Bay, click here.

About Walton County

Walton County, Florida, is renowned for its pristine beaches, stunning landscapes, and high quality of life. With a perfect blend of natural beauty and modern conveniences, it has become a premier destination for luxury homebuyers seeking a unique and serene living environment along the Northwest Florida coast.

About Judy Jones

A sales executive with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida and luxury real estate sales specialist for over a decade, Judy Jones serves customers wishing to invest in properties along the Northwest Florida coast including the 30A Beaches, Miramar Beach, Destin, and Panama City Beach. From 1031 exchanges to traditional home purchases, Judy has a reputation for seamlessly guiding her customers through real estate transactions from start to finish. To learn more about Judy and view available properties, visit www.judyjones.bhhsbeachproperties.com, call 850-428-1072, or email [email protected].

