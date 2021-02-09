Luxury Hospitality Community Builder Takes The Helm at Friday Harbour

With over twenty-five years of experience transforming the luxury hospitality industry, Roustom has specialized in establishing resorts and hotels as industry leaders and icons. A global citizen, and world traveller, Roustom brings his vast international insight to every new endeavour. In his most recent role as Managing Director at the prestigious Hazelton Hotel in Yorkville, Roustom retained the establishment's status as #1 on Trip Advisor in Toronto for a record-setting four years running. He previously held leadership roles at Four Season's Hotels and Resorts, and Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, which became one of the leading 5-Diamond Award hotels in Toronto during his tenure.

"I am thrilled to be joining Friday Harbour, a one-of-a-kind project with limitless potential. It's exciting to be on this journey - establishing the community as one of the most sought-after destinations in Canada," shares Roustom. "Lake Simcoe boasts a rich history and elegance that is gaining prominence as a highly desirable and convenient retreat".

Known as an accomplished community builder, Roustom's expertise in understanding the affluent consumer has led to building brands that deliver excellence in guest experience. His track record for increasing profitability and asset valuation has brought success to multiple projects within individual properties, the city of Toronto, and the industry as a whole.

An active member and advocate for the hospitality industry overall, Roustom sits on the global Standards Advisory Committee (SAC) of the Forbes Travel Guide and was a member of the board of the Greater Toronto Hotel Association (GTHA). He was recently called upon to testify for the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs (SCOFEA) on strategies to help the industry on the road to post-pandemic recovery both in the city and the province. His dedication to mentoring the future of the hospitality industry is demonstrated through his positions on the Program Advisory Committees for George Brown College, Seneca College, and his involvement in Be Our Guest – a first of its kind high school hospitality co-op program.

With his team-centric culture and thoughtful leadership philosophy, Roustom will lead a group of experienced industry professionals, continuing to build an exceptional destination for homeowners, guests, and colleagues at Friday Harbour.

"We are pleased to welcome Hani to our team, this is an important step for Friday Harbour," comments Managing Partner Jim V. De Gasperis. "His proven success and passion for hospitality will be a strong asset to the Resort and its community. We look forward to an exciting future of growth under his incredible leadership."

ABOUT FRIDAY HARBOUR

Friday Harbour is Canada's award-winning luxury resort community, located on the shores of Big Bay Point, Lake Simcoe. Less than a one-hour drive from Toronto, Ontario, Friday Harbour offers the ultimate destination for those seeking the benefits of a waterside lifestyle with the conveniences of an urban community. The amenity-rich offerings include a prestigious 18-hole golf course, Canada's largest in-land Marina, a 200-acre nature sanctuary, a full-service beach club, tennis courts, outdoor pools, fitness facilities, and a number of onsite upscale retail and dining experiences including Starbucks, LCBO, the Beach Club, and other restaurant offerings. Friday Harbour's stunning residential community features a variety of one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and full-size units including waterside locations with private boat slips.

