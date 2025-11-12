Luxury Hotel Market to Reach $181.5 Billion, Globally, by 2034 at 4.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

High-end travelers increasingly seek tailored services that go beyond traditional luxury, such as curated local experiences, wellness-focused amenities, and tech-enabled customization. Luxury hotels are leveraging AI-powered guest profiling, loyalty data, and mobile apps to offer individualized itineraries, customized dining options, and room preferences from lighting to pillow types.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled "Luxury Hotel Market by Type (Business Hotels, Airport Hotels, Suite Hotels, Resorts, and Others), and Category (Chain and Independent): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the luxury hotel market was valued at $113.1 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach $181.5 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2034.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1916

Prime Determinants of Growth

The rise of bleisure travel, where business and leisure merge, is becoming a significant driver for the luxury hotel market. As remote work and flexible schedules become mainstream, business travelers are increasingly extending their trips to include leisure components, seeking premium amenities that allow them to balance work with relaxation. Luxury hotels are uniquely positioned to cater to this demand by offering high-speed connectivity, elegant workspaces, wellness facilities, and curated local experiences all under one roof. Executives and professionals now prefer accommodation that allows them to host meetings in sophisticated environments and unwind in spa lounges or fine-dining restaurants afterward. This trend not only boosts occupancy rates during weekdays, which are traditionally slower for leisure properties and also increases average length of stay and per-guest revenue.

Furthermore, experiential micro-destinations present a unique growth opportunity for the luxury hotel market by appealing to affluent travelers seeking exclusivity, authenticity, and immersive cultural experiences. Unlike traditional urban luxury hotels, properties located in remote or lesser-known areas such as private islands, mountain retreats, or heritage villages offer guests a sense of seclusion and personalized discovery that cannot be replicated in mainstream destinations.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2024 $113.1 billion Market Size in 2034 $181.5 billion CAGR 4.9 % No. of Pages in Report 267 Segments Covered Type, Category, and Region. Drivers Rise of Bleisure Travel (Business + Leisure)

Digital Concierge & Smart Room Adoption

Expansion of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) Opportunities Experiential Micro-Destinations

Luxury Staycations and Remote Work Stays Restraint Geopolitical Instability in Key Markets

Over Reliance on International Travelers

Buy This Research Report (267 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/da4aed985c196ed17e2dd0d8d505c2c3

The business hotels segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By type, the business hotels segment held the major share of the market in 2024, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global luxury hotel market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. These hotels cater to executives and professionals with tailored amenities such as high-speed internet, conference rooms, express check-in, and proximity to business districts. Despite temporary slowdowns due to remote work trends, business travel is rebounding, especially in financial and tech hubs. The segment is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period, supported by growth in international trade, resumption of in-person conferences, and demand for premium accommodation that blends work and comfort.

The chain segment to retain its dominance by 2035.

By category, the chain segment held the major share of the market in 2024, accounting for more than half of the global luxury hotel market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Chain hotels benefit from strong brand recognition, standardized service quality, loyalty programs, and extensive global reach, making them a preferred choice among both business and leisure travelers. Its financial stability and ability to invest in technology, sustainability, and staff training further strengthen its market hold. Major players like Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt continue expanding their luxury portfolios in emerging economies by enhancing guest experiences with innovations like mobile check-ins and AI-driven services, thus reinforcing their competitive edge.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2035.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024, accounting for nearly one-third of the luxury hotel market. The North America luxury hotel market is shaped by high consumer spending, strong brand presence, and the region's diverse travel and tourism offerings. One of the key market trends is the rising demand for wellness-centric and experience-based stays, as travelers increasingly prioritize relaxation, nature, and curated experiences over traditional sightseeing. Major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto continue to see steady demand for business and leisure travel, while emerging destinations such as Nashville and Scottsdale are gaining popularity for upscale getaways.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1916

Leading Market Players

Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz

InterContinental Hotels Group

Hyatt Corporation

The Indian Hotel Companies Limited

Jumeirah International LLC

Four Seasons Holdings Inc.

ITC Hotels Limited

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd

Marriott International Inc.

Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.

The report analyses these key players in the global luxury hotel market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new service launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Explore AMR's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer and Goods Domain:

Luxury Travel Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023 - 2035

Budget Hotels Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032

Business Travel Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031

Online Travel Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031

Travel Accommodation Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023 – 2035

Leisure Travel Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024 – 2033

Bleisure Travel Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 – 2032

Ecotourism Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023 – 2035

Tourism Source Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 – 2032

SAVE Tourism Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Cruise Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Low Cost Airlines Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024 – 2034

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides end-to-end solutions along with information, education, advocacy, and networking resources to SMEs and early-stage start-ups to bring excellence to their processes. In addition, we offer a nurturing environment required to develop and grow businesses, including business planning; virtual support; market intelligence; acquiring resources; and getting direct access to finance, suppliers, and other experts to boost the growth of businesses and entrepreneurs.

Our bundled and hassle-free business support systems are customized to meet the needs of SME consultants and industry leaders. Moreover, our large network of skilled consultants and experts help start-ups get the business on a roll.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research