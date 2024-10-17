Luxury Hotels: Washington DC home to 2nd most expensive US city hotel, according to TravelMag.com

WASHINGTON , Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington DC is home to the second priciest urban hotel anywhere in the United States, according to a new survey.

The survey by TravelMag.com compared all luxury hotels located within US cities based on their rates for the cheapest available double room during the month of October 2024.

With a minimum rate of $1,519 per night for the least expensive room, the Four Seasons Washington DC emerged second in the rankings. Situated just over a mile from the White House in the city's Northwest neighbourhood, the 5-star hotel features an array of lavish amenities, including a modern steakhouse restaurant, a stylish cocktail lounge, an indoor pool, a spa, and a business centre.

Washington DC's second most expensive hotel is the Waldorf Astoria, located on Pennsylvania Avenue in the heart of the city. With a minimum rate of $856 per night, it ranks as the 30th priciest city hotel in the US.

The priciest hotel, according to the survey, is the Lowell Hotel in New York City, where you'll find minimum rates of $1,524 per night. Completing the podium is another New York City hotel, The Peninsula, where guests will have to spend a minimum of $1,500 per night.

The following below shows the 10 most expensive city hotels in the United States. The rates listed reflect the minimum rate (including taxes and fees) for the most affordable double room during the month of October 2024.

1. Lowell Hotel (New York City) $1,524

2. Four Seasons Washington DC $1,519

3. The Peninsula (New York City) $1,500

4. The Mark (New York City) $1,481

5. Regent Santa Monica Beach $1,475

6. Crosby Street (New York City) $1,455

7. Baccarat Hotel & Residences (New York City) $1,446

8. Ritz Carlton Nomad (New York City) $1,444

9 The St Regis New York $1,405

10.Ritz Carlton Central Park $1,372

For the full results of the survey, please check:

https://www.travelmag.com/articles/most-expensive-city-hotels-usa-2024/

Press Contact: Paul Joseph, [email protected]

+1-805-308-9660 (for all questions related to our survey, please email)

SOURCE TravelMag.com