Luxury Hotelschool Paris, the international hotel management training school specialising in the luxury sector presents its international degree courses at the Salon des Études en France in Casablanca

03 Nov, 2023, 05:00 ET

French luxury excellence made accessible to students

PARIS, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Hotelschool Paris, the only international school specialising in luxury hotel management training, is proud to announce its participation in the prestigious Salon des Études en France, taking place between 10 and 15 November 2023 in Casablanca.

https://www.multivu.com/players/fr/9222451-luxury-hotelschool-paris-salon-des-etudes-en-france-de-casablanca/

Graduation ceremony Luxury Hotelschool Paris
Luxury Hotelschool Paris offers 5 internationally recognised degree courses (Bachelors and Masters in English and French).
The school is also the first EHL partner in France (Lausanne) to award the prestigious Hotel Administration VET by EHL diploma in Paris. It also collaborates with CTH (Confederation of Tourism and Hospitality) and the prestigious University of Coventry in Great Britain.

Teams from the school will be delighted to tell visitors about the specific features of its internationally recognised programmes, designed exclusively for hotels, very high-end resorts and luxury businesses.

They will be happy to answer any questions and provide detailed information about its campuses and facilities (via a virtual tour) and the many career opportunities awaiting future graduates. 

"We firmly believe that education and training are the keys to success in the luxury hotel industry, and look forward to meeting the industry's future leaders!" Marinella Amato, the school's commercial director, who will be present at the:


SALON DES ÉTUDES EN FRANCE

CASABLANCA

 

Friday 10 and Saturday 11 November 2023

 

HYATT REGENCY HOTEL

 

From 9.00 am to 5.00 pm

 

 

To mark the occasion, the school will be announcing the launch of a new 100% English-language course: the Master of Science in International Hospitality and Tourism Management
Based in Paris, the entire course takes place over 12 months with CTH (Confederation of Tourism and Hospitality) and 2 months with Coventry University, plus 6 months' professional internship in a luxury establishment. 

The first intake will be at the end of January 2024.
This internship for this intake will begin in October 2024, giving students the opportunity to work in a luxury establishment or resort during the tourist season in Middle Eastern countries.

Recognised for their commitment to academic excellence and their international preparation for careers in the world of luxury, the courses prepare students for careers such as luxury hotel manager, operations manager, F&B manager, sales manager, reception manager and events manager.

Since its creation, Luxury Hotelschool has worked closely with the palaces, the largest luxury hotels, boutique hotels, resorts and international groups that sponsor all the school's classes and sign the diplomas (ACCOR Luxury, Dorchester Collection, Hôtel de Crillon, InterContinental Hotels Group, Lutetia, Marriott, Oetker Collection, Peninsula, Ritz Paris, Shangri-La, etc.). 

For further information about the school, its partners, teachers and alumni: www.luxuryschool.fr 

About Luxury Hotelschool Paris

Founded over 30 years ago, the Luxury Hotelschool is the only international school specialising entirely in luxury hotel management training (5-star and luxury hotels) and in the top-of-the-range service sector. Based at its Palace-like campus on Boulevard Haussmann, in the Opéra district in Paris next to department stores (Galeries Lafayette, Printemps), it is the only school in the world to take its students to sleep in a Palace. Luxury Hotelschool offers students the chance to experience luxury and understand its magic. 

Its commitment to excellence, innovation and practical experience makes it the preferred choice for future luxury hotel professionals.

For employees in the hotel industry and in service and hospitality companies, Luxury Hotelschool offers bespoke professional training courses to help students better understand the new trends in customer relations and master the specific codes needed to optimise the customer journey and experience.www.luxuryhotelschool.fr  

