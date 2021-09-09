Luxury Institute CEO Milton Pedraza Joins Firework Advisory Board

The fit between Pedraza and Firework emanates from the fact that both aim to empower consumer goods and services brand teams and their customers to engage in emotionally intelligent, extraordinary relationship-building experiences. Firework enables brand teams to connect open-web audience ownership and e-community building into social platforms. The Silicon Valley innovator works with global luxury labels and their corporate, store and online brand ambassadors to extend into a new level of personal relationship-building powered by interactive livestream and shoppable video commerce. For example, on August 27, 2021, Davidoff Cigars used Firework to stream live from the Taj Mahal Palace in India to celebrate an hour-long connection embracing passion and spirit with their engaged aficionados. More than 80,000 celebrants joined in the interactive livestream. Firework and Pedraza are empowering brands such that localized, personalized, livestreamed versions of premium and luxury brand-to-customer experiences become the preeminent communication medium.

For Pedraza, Firework is a dream-come-true technology and partnership. "As the world's first end-to-end, fully connected, human-powered tool, Firework is bringing livestream and shoppable video to life for large and small businesses. There is no other innovator engaged in the livestream sector that comes close to delivering Firework's blended capabilities of livestream, shoppable video, on-site web stories, content creation, editing, data, and distribution while creating an emotional connection between a brand and its customers. Its powerful tools enable brands to connect to luxury-centric publications, retailers, apps, mobile device OEMs, and media buying agencies. Firework's network effect is creating the most revolutionary base operating system for livestreaming ever conceived".

This livestream shopping trend is moving quickly across the world. From its innovative roots in China, it is sweeping beyond India, throughout western Europe, and across the United States. The Firework team and Pedraza predict that 2022 will bring about a revolutionary shift in how we think about the relationship between luxury brands and affluent consumers.

"I am thrilled to join with founders Vincent Yang and Jerry Luk on this ethical technological journey. These two emotionally intelligent innovators are empowering human expression via livestreaming on a decentralized scale never imagined. I am also looking forward to joining my luminary Advisory Board peers, including best-selling author of Restoring the Soul of Business: Staying Human in the Age of Data, Rishad Tobaccowala , as we walk this path of using digital tools to empower the transformation and elevation of the human connection to brands," said Pedraza.

"We are very excited to have Milton join the Firework advisory board. Milton brings a depth of knowledge of the luxury and premium consumer mindset across his years of experience that cannot be duplicated," Firework CEO Vincent Yang said.

About Firework

Founded in 2017, Firework has become world's leading live streaming, swipeable, and shoppable video infrastructure powering the open web. Firework's mission is to create technology that helps brands deepen emotional connections and engage with their consumers in the new digital age. Firework powers the interactive and immersive experiences - watch, scroll, swipe, comment, etc - that walled garden platforms like Facebook, Instagram or TikTok provide, all by adding just one line of HTML code to their own website.

About Luxury Institute

Luxury Institute is the world's most trusted research, training, and elite business solutions partner for luxury and premium goods and services brands. With the largest global network of luxury executives and experts, Luxury Institute has the ability to provide its clients with high-performance, leading-edge solutions developed by the best, most successful minds in the industry. Over the last 18 years, Luxury Institute has served over 1,100 luxury and premium goods and services brands. Luxury Institute has conducted more quantitative and qualitative research with affluent, wealthy and uber-wealthy consumers than any other entity. This knowledge has led to the development of its scientifically proven high-performance, emotional intelligence-based education system, Luxcelerate, that dramatically improves brand culture and financial performance. Luxury Institute has also innovated the Advanced Personalization Xchange (APX), powered by DataLucent, to empower affluent consumers to license their digital platform data to premium and luxury brands they trust legally, securely and privately in exchange for fair value rewards and benefits.

