Luxury Intracoastal Waterway Estate To Be Sold At Online Auction

Built in 2005, this recently remodeled Mediterranean estate makes a grand impression as soon as you drive through the gated entry onto the 7+ acre property. With over 400' on the Intracoastal Waterway, there is a private 40' boat slip with available jet-ski ramps for the watersports enthusiasts.

Heading into the home, you will be impressed by the millwork and decorative finishes, including the tiled mosaic in the foyer. The kitchen features gorgeous dark wood cabinetry, granite countertops, premium appliances, and a breakfast bar. This home is perfect for entertaining – the sun-lit living room even contains a custom bar with a view. Impressive water views can also be enjoyed from several rooms or one of the serene balconies.

The luxurious finishes and spacious accommodations in this 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, estate will leave your guests feeling pampered. The master suite is its own retreat, complete with trey ceilings, a sitting area, gas fireplace, and walk-in closet. The expansive master bathroom continues the luxury with a completely closed-in steam shower.

Venturing outside of the home, you will find more areas for entertaining. Guests will enjoy the heated, saltwater pool with Jacuzzi while you prepare a barbecue in the home's newly built cabana with outdoor kitchen. Take a stroll down your 1000' pier to the over-water gazebo or the boat slip. Additionally, the property features enough additional acreage for new construction or expansion on the existing home.

"The owners of this Grand Strand property are relocating and have chosen to offer it through online auction because of the auction's quick, no-fuss closing which allows them to start their next chapter," says Interluxe President Scott Kirk. "With our online marketing platform, we are able to bring numerous qualified buyers to the table, allowing a quicker turnaround at a market driven price," he adds.

The sale is being conducted in cooperation with the listing agent, Sharon DelCorro of Palmetto Coastal Homes.

