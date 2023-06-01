Luxury Knitwear Brand Margaret O'Leary Presents its 2023 Shop with Margaret Series

News provided by

Margaret O'Leary

01 Jun, 2023, 08:38 ET

Retailer offers personal shopping experience with owner, designer Margaret O'Leary

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaret O'Leary, California based luxury knitwear brand, announces the launch of its 2023 Shop with Margaret series. The summer series will kick off in Edina, MN on June 8th.

Join Margaret O'Leary for an afternoon of sips, sweets and shopping. Margaret will be on hand to offer style tips and share a special preview of her favorite pieces from the fall collection.

Continue Reading
Luxury knitwear brand, Margaret O'Leary, offers an opportunity to shop with Margaret herself!
Luxury knitwear brand, Margaret O'Leary, offers an opportunity to shop with Margaret herself!

Margaret, who always says she was born with knitting needles in her hands, was by the age of 9 knitting socks, scarves and sweaters on the farm where she grew up in County Kerry, Ireland. Over the years her sweaters evolved far beyond the simple creations of her youth and into the casual luxury she is obsessed with today.

"I am excited to share my passion for creating sustainably made luxurious pieces with our customers, as well as giving them the opportunity to get to know the story of our brand and become more intimate with who we are," said Margaret O'Leary, CEO and Designer of her namesake brand. "Developing long-lasting, personal relationships with our customers is the ultimate key to the success of our brick-and-mortar stores."

The Margaret O'Leary clothing label has evolved from a specialty knits collection into a full line of innovative knitwear and sportswear. Founded in 1989 as a one-woman operation, Margaret O'Leary has since spurred 13 eponymous boutiques where fans of the label can shop the collection, along with a selection of Margaret's favorite footwear, jewelry and specialty clothing designers. Shop online anytime at MargaretOleary.com.

Join Margaret in one of her beautiful boutiques at the following locations:

Edina, MinnesotaThursday June 8th

Chicago, IllinoisFriday June 9th

Boston, MassachusettsSaturday June 24th

Denver, ColoradoSaturday July 1st

For more information and to RSVP visit https://www.margaretoleary.com/pages/events 
To stay informed of all events at Margaret O'Leary become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Pinterest and Instagram.

About Margaret O'Leary
From our humble beginnings over twenty-five years ago, we have ceaselessly searched the world for the most sumptuous cashmere, finest Merino wool, as well as the softest linen and organic cotton available. We proudly collaborate with textile artisans throughout the world. Every Stitch Counts. 

Media Contact
Lorene Frank
831-234-2024
[email protected]

SOURCE Margaret O'Leary

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.