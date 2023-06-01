Luxury Knitwear Brand Margaret O'Leary Presents its 2023 Shop with Margaret Series

Retailer offers personal shopping experience with owner, designer Margaret O'Leary

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaret O'Leary, California based luxury knitwear brand, announces the launch of its 2023 Shop with Margaret series. The summer series will kick off in Edina, MN on June 8th.

Join Margaret O'Leary for an afternoon of sips, sweets and shopping. Margaret will be on hand to offer style tips and share a special preview of her favorite pieces from the fall collection.

Luxury knitwear brand, Margaret O'Leary, offers an opportunity to shop with Margaret herself!

Margaret, who always says she was born with knitting needles in her hands, was by the age of 9 knitting socks, scarves and sweaters on the farm where she grew up in County Kerry, Ireland. Over the years her sweaters evolved far beyond the simple creations of her youth and into the casual luxury she is obsessed with today.

"I am excited to share my passion for creating sustainably made luxurious pieces with our customers, as well as giving them the opportunity to get to know the story of our brand and become more intimate with who we are," said Margaret O'Leary, CEO and Designer of her namesake brand. "Developing long-lasting, personal relationships with our customers is the ultimate key to the success of our brick-and-mortar stores."

The Margaret O'Leary clothing label has evolved from a specialty knits collection into a full line of innovative knitwear and sportswear. Founded in 1989 as a one-woman operation, Margaret O'Leary has since spurred 13 eponymous boutiques where fans of the label can shop the collection, along with a selection of Margaret's favorite footwear, jewelry and specialty clothing designers. Shop online anytime at MargaretOleary.com.

Join Margaret in one of her beautiful boutiques at the following locations:

Edina, Minnesota – Thursday June 8th

Chicago, Illinois – Friday June 9th

Boston, Massachusetts – Saturday June 24th

Denver, Colorado – Saturday July 1st

For more information and to RSVP visit https://www.margaretoleary.com/pages/events

About Margaret O'Leary

From our humble beginnings over twenty-five years ago, we have ceaselessly searched the world for the most sumptuous cashmere, finest Merino wool, as well as the softest linen and organic cotton available. We proudly collaborate with textile artisans throughout the world. Every Stitch Counts.

