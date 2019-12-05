Luxury Lifestyle Company Places.co Launches Exclusive 'Miami Unlocked' Art Basel Experience and Partners with DJ Khaled's We The Best Foundation

MIAMI, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Places.co Founder and CEO Simone Sestito announced today that his luxury travel technology company has made a substantial donation to DJ Khaled's We The Best Foundation in celebration of the launch of the Places.co inaugural Art Basel "Miami Unlocked" experience.

In addition to partnering with the multi-Grammy Award winning super producer, Places.co will provide a curated lineup of exclusive events during the world's leading contemporary art celebration. From mega-yachts to luxury estates, Places.co will collaborate with premium brands Haute Living and Hublot, icons Eva Longoria and Ricky Martin, multi-platinum recording artist Fat Joe, and visual artists Skylar Grey, Shepherd Fairey, Cruz-Diez and Domingo Zapata.

Places.co caters to global travelers and highly-influential tastemakers who desire extraordinary, immersive experiences. The innovative platform is powered by artificial intelligence and intuitive technology, five-star properties, personal concierge, as well as a seasoned aviation division. Designed to satiate the exquisite taste of its elite clientele, Places.co places the highest priority on providing first-class service, coveted access and impeccably tailored experiences.

"We created Places.co to connect people with unique experiences because the richest content is generated in real life," states co-founder and CCO Qarim Brown.

During its stealth phase, the company has intrigued and attracted world-renowned celebrities, executives and entrepreneurs. At the top of 2020, Places.co will launch its membership program, cultivating a private community of affluent adventurers and creating opportunities to make an impact.

FOR ALL MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Alisa Jacobs at (310) 990-0285 or alisa@loopstudios.com

Antoinette Williams at (818) 216-0099 or antoinette@loopstudios.com

SOURCE Places.co