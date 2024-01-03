LUXURY LIFESTYLE PUBLISHER EXPANDS TO SOUTH FLORIDA MARKET

News provided by

LUX LIFESTYLE Media Group

03 Jan, 2024, 07:30 ET

Following the path of luxury to South Florida, LUX LIFESTYLE MAGAZINE will launch LUX WELLINGTON in February 2024, with Joseph Pietrafesa as Co-Publisher & Executive Editor

WELLINGTON, Fla., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LUX LIFESTYLE Media Group (https://www.luxlifestyle-magazine.com/) publisher of beautiful glossy print editions as well as digital formats to over 30,000 high net worth, luxury oriented readers has announced a new Luxury Lifestyle publication named LUX WELLINGTON, premiering in February 2024.

Lux Lifestyle Media Group founder, Colleen Richmond says, "this magazine is based on the Wellington Florida lifestyle which of course includes nearby Palm Beach, where thousands flock here particularly in the winter months to be part of the 'winter equestrian capital' of the world. Wellington Palm Beach have benefited from the influx of home buyers relocating and vacationing longer in South Florida. The estates are bigger and more beautiful, plus events and happenings are running year round. Visitors to the area span the globe and Wellington has become a new playground for the rich."

The initial drop will be in February 2024 including a digital edition covering travel, men's/woman's fashion, dining, the local home market, VIP profiles, luxury autos, health and beauty and of course the equestrian lifestyle of hunter jumping, dressage and world class polo, which many Wellington residents and visitors are drawn to.

Joseph Pietrafesa, Co-Publisher and Executive Editor of LUX WELLINGTON, says he was drawn to LUX LIFESTYLE MEDIA after seeing the quality and depth of its other print editions. "There are a lot of different periodicals that you come across in luxury resorts, retailers and other locations but LUX LIFESTYLE stood out dramatically to me as different, with more depth to the editorials and the right mix of local and global interests I thought would thrive in the Wellington/Palm Beach market."

Pietrafesa spent over 25 yrs in the luxury apparel business and then after moving to Florida in 2012, started real estate development from Palm Beach to Miami. Along the way, he began to play Polo and got his youngest daughter riding and competing in jumping.

"Wellington is a community that is special and known the world over as the 'winter equestrian capital', it's filled with a diverse population of full and part time residents who travel and enjoy luxury living while at the same time spend a lot of time in a barn, show ring or polo fields."

For distribution and advertising or to speak with the Publisher, email Joseph Pietrafesa at [email protected] or Colleen Richmond at [email protected].

SOURCE LUX LIFESTYLE Media Group

