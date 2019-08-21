Luxury-Living Online Platform, Snob World, by Cole Moscatel & Kelsea Moscatel, Announce New Exclusive Travel Products

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snob World, a luxury lifestyle and travel brand started by opulent jet-setters of the finest order, young married couple Cole Moscatel and Kelsea Moscatel, has just announced this morning the first two accessory items to be released as part of the Snob World Collection – luxury luggage tags and passport covers! The new additions will coincide with their upcoming high-end exclusive baby luggage line, Little Snobs.

"These luggage tags and passport covers will be so unique and well crafted that you will not find them anywhere else on the market," boasts Cole Moscatel. "Kelsea and I have spent months creating and perfecting these pieces to ensure the products maintain the highest quality possible."

Snob World's merchandise is guaranteed to be assembled using the finest genuine leathers, while still staying affordable. Furthermore, Cole and Kelsea are working vigorously to develop additional Snob World Collection items to make leaving home as chic and as easy as possible. Details on these other pieces in the collection will be published in the near future, while the release date for the passport covers and luggage tags will be announced soon.

"We want to give our loyal followers something tangible so they could convey their support and actually travel like a snob," Kelsea Moscatel said with a smile. "I personally believe that accessories are key, and so we are putting a lot of attention to detail on these types of items."

So whether you're a travel connoisseur or a first-timer, Snob World merchandise will definitely have you feeling like you're part of the exclusive elite. Hop aboard and enjoy the ride! Bon Voyage!

Social:

Snob World — @snob_world

Cole Moscatel — @colemoscatel

Kelsea Moscatel — @iamthesnob

For more information on Snob World, or to interview the Moscatels, please contact EKC PR at 310-441-1000 or email Eileen@ekcpr.com

About:

Creating a difference by building an ingenious brand that enriches lives around the globe, Snob World is a luxurious travel, lifestyle blog, and soon to be store, making it a prime source for those who urge to live an opulent life.

Snob World offers direct access inside Cole and Kelsea's high-end travels where they highlight the coolest and most lavish hotels, restaurants, fashion, family travel tips, and more!

SOURCE Snob World

