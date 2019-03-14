Luxury Loungewear Brand Cocoon LA Launches New 2019 Collection

Entitled C|19.1, the new collection harnesses the cultivated beauty of the natural world and draws inspiration from the vast kaleidoscope of colors and patterns it provides. Nine new 100% silk prints are the foundation behind the collection which consists of coordinating separates, from perfect wide-leg pajama style pants, to French-cuff night tops, to robes, kaftans and camisoles, with each piece recalling a different aspect of nature and adding a modern refinement to any occasion.

Elizabeth Rickard-Shah and Susan Moseley, the designers and co-founders behind Cocoon LA, drew upon their deep connection to living a clean, organic lifestyle and sought out only the finest materials to best tell the strong narrative behind their first collection of 2019.

Butterflies take flight in one of the collection's most highly anticipated motifs, which incorporates Block prints, the ancient form of textile marking, for the very first time. Incredibly symbolic to the ideals behind the brand, the Butterfly print embraces the metamorphosis and lifecycle of a butterfly – from cocoon to extraordinary creature full of beauty, wonder and flight. In Barrier Reef, exquisite silk in contrasting shades of green emulates the awe-inspiring majesty of the world's largest living life form and pays homage to this natural wonder of the world. A perfect complement, the brand's signature Stripe Life print takes on new meaning in shades of green, representing growth, freshness and harmony. Other prints within the collection include Coral Degrade and a Marble print, available in black and white, as well as a black to blue ombre.

The C|19.1 collection joins Cocoon's signature solids program of pajama-style silhouettes in shades that are at once romantic and contemporary and allow women to effortlessly live life beautifully.

Established in 2018, Cocoon LA, LLC is a women owned, women designed, loungewear company, with collections made of the finest silks that are vegetable dyed. Cocoon LA, LLC is available at www.CocoonLA.com.

