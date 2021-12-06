Luxury Massage Chair Market in the US to witness USD 724.28 Mn growth | Dominated by Beurer GmbH, Casada International GmbH, and Daiwa Massage | Technavio

The luxury massage chair market in the US is driven by the health benefits of massage chairs. The rising incidence of work-related stress has led a large part of the working population in the US to become health conscious and invest in solutions that reduce stress and associated symptoms. Luxury massage chairs offer multiple health benefits such as enhanced breathing, improvements in posture in individuals with desk jobs, reduced muscle tension, and help in combating side-effects of digestive disorders. Many such benefits are driving the adoption of luxury massage chairs, which is driving the market growth.

In addition, the increasing number of massage parlors and spas will accelerate the market growth. However, the high average life of luxury massage chairs might negatively impact the sales of vendors.

Some of the major luxury massage chair manufacturers in the US:

Beurer GmbH: The company offers a wide range of products such as Shiatsu massage chair MC 5000 HCT -deluxe, Shiatsu massage chair MC 3800 HCT -modern, and others.

Casada International GmbH: The company offers Aura Luxury Massage. It is loaded with various features such as a 4D roller system, heating, body scan function, foot rollers, HD speakers, etc.

Daiwa Massage: The company offers Daiwa Supreme Hybrid massage chair. It is equipped with 6D massage rollers, hybrid yoga inversion features, and 50-layered Japanese shiatsu airbags.

FUJI MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS Mfg. Co. Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of luxury massage chairs in multiple color options. The products weigh approximately 78 kgs and consume 115 W power.

Human Touch LLC: Super novo massage chair, Novo XT massage chair, and Acutouch 6.1 massage chair are some of the key products offered by the company.

Luxury Massage Chair Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 724.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.07 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US and North America Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beurer GmbH, Casada International GmbH, Daiwa Massage, FUJI MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS Mfg. Co. Ltd., Human Touch LLC, Infinity Massage Chairs, Ogawa World USA LLC, OTA World LLC, Panasonic Corp., and Zarifa Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

