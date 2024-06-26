Luxury Massage Chair Market size is set to grow by USD 281.4 million from 2024-2028, Growing work-related stress and need for stress-relieving solutions boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global luxury massage chair market size is estimated to grow by USD 281.4 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.26% during the forecast period. Growing work-related stress and need for stress-relieving solutions is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing popularity of shiatsu massage model. However, increasing raw materials prices and complexity in supply chain operations poses a challenge. Key market players include body fit Pvt. Ltd., Casada International GmbH, Daiwa Massage, Dr.Care International Inc., Family Inada Co. Ltd., FUJI MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS Mfg. Co. Ltd., Human Touch LLC, Infinite Creative Enterprises Inc., iRobo Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., JSB Wellness, Medical Breakthrough, Ogawa World USA LLC, Online and Ltd., OTA World LLC, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd., V3 Group Ltd., Vitalizer International AG, and Zarifa Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global luxury massage chair market 2024-2028

Luxury Massage Chair Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.26% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 281.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.02 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Italy Key companies profiled body fit Pvt. Ltd., Casada International GmbH, Daiwa Massage, Dr.Care International Inc., Family Inada Co. Ltd., FUJI MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS Mfg. Co. Ltd., Human Touch LLC, Infinite Creative Enterprises Inc., iRobo Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., JSB Wellness, Medical Breakthrough, Ogawa World USA LLC, Online and Ltd., OTA World LLC, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd., V3 Group Ltd., Vitalizer International AG, and Zarifa Corp.

Market Driver

The Shiatsu massage chair market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of Shiatsu massage techniques. These techniques, which originated in Japan, involve applying pressure to specific areas of the body using fingers, thumbs, and palms. While there is no scientific evidence proving Shiatsu can cure or prevent diseases, its benefits for stress management and overall health enhancement are widely recognized. Given the difficulty of mastering Shiatsu massage techniques, electric massage chairs with Shiatsu functionality have emerged as a viable solution. These chairs offer six features: rolling, compression, percussion, kneading, tapping, and flapping, each designed to provide various massage benefits. As a result, the Shiatsu massage chair market is poised for continued expansion.

The luxury massage chair market is experiencing significant growth, with various brands and models offering advanced features. These include heat therapy, air compression, and reclining functions. The use of technology, such as Bluetooth connectivity and app control, is also becoming popular. Additionally, customizable massage programs and adjustable settings cater to individual preferences. Comfort and relaxation are key priorities, with many chairs featuring plush upholstery and ergonomic designs. The market is expected to continue growing due to increasing consumer demand for at-home wellness solutions.

Market Challenges

The global luxury massage chair market faces challenges from fluctuating raw material costs, particularly for timber, wood particleboard, textiles, plastics, and steel. These materials' prices have risen significantly due to deforestation, oil and natural gas costs, and production capacity downsizing. Complex back-end operations, including raw material acquisition, warehouse management, and distribution, add to the market's complexity. High transportation costs and varying regulations in different regions further impact vendors' profits, potentially limiting market growth.

The luxury massage chair market faces several challenges. Commencement of production involves high costs due to the use of advanced technology and high-quality materials like chromiculite and airbags. Massage chairs require complex mechanisms for rollers and airbags to provide an authentic massage experience. Additionally, the industry faces competition from other wellness products and services, such as spas and acupuncture. Consumers have varying preferences, necessitating customization and innovation to cater to diverse needs. Furthermore, the increasing trend of remote work and sedentary lifestyles has led to a surge in demand for massage chairs, adding to the market's complexity. Lastly, ensuring regulatory compliance and maintaining product quality are ongoing challenges for market players.

Segment Overview

This luxury massage chair market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online End-user 2.1 Residential

2.2 Commercial Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The luxury massage chair market primarily relies on offline distribution channels, including specialty stores, dealers, hypermarkets, supermarkets, brand-owned retail stores, and department stores. Specialty stores generate the highest revenue due to their exclusive focus on health and fitness equipment and higher product prices. Department stores, with individual departments and brand segregation, offer greater visibility and customer service, contributing to market growth. Hypermarkets and supermarkets, with delivery policies, attract customers and sustain sales. Vendors use alliances and marketing strategies to drive offline sales.

Research Analysis

In the luxury massage chair market, consumers seek relief from chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and orthopedic conditions. These individuals often turn to online communities for information and professional services. The market encompasses various segments, including fitness equipment and service providers. Luxury massage chairs offer functional beverages and food, often infused with dietary supplements, to enhance the overall experience. Cardiovascular training and strength training equipment are integrated into these chairs, catering to individuals with sedentary lifestyles and those seeking cardiovascular and lifestyle disease prevention. BMC (BioMed Central) research highlights the benefits of massage chairs for managing stress and improving overall well-being. The market includes consultation services, ensuring customers receive accurate information about the products. Deceptive marketing prices and equipment costs are concerns for potential buyers, emphasizing the importance of transparency. Fitness centers, such as Fitness World, Life Fitness, and Powermax Fitness, offer luxury massage chairs as part of their amenities. Surgical equipment manufacturers also produce massage chairs for therapeutic purposes. The Canadian population, with its growing focus on health and wellness, contributes significantly to the market's growth.

Market Research Overview

The Luxury Massage Chair market is a growing industry that caters to consumers seeking relaxation and rejuvenation. These advanced chairs offer various features such as rollers, airbags, heat therapy, and more. They are designed to provide a comfortable and soothing experience, reducing stress and muscle tension. The market for these chairs is driven by increasing disposable income, a growing awareness of health and wellness, and the availability of advanced technology. The chairs are available in various styles and designs, with some offering additional features like Bluetooth connectivity and app control. The market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing demand for home-based wellness solutions and the continuous innovation in massage chair technology.

