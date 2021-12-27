Luxury Massage Chair Market size to grow by USD 242.01 billion | Technavio Insights highlight rise in Growth in the number of work-related stress as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The global luxury massage chair market competes based on several factors such as price, quality, brand, and variety and adopts different strategies to increase its market share. Due to intense competition among vendors, numerous advanced products have got launched in the market. The vendors provide innovative solutions, such as customers now looking for more convenient shopping experiences. Due to this, online shopping is gaining a great pull among customers.

Instead of traditional word-of-mouth marketing, customers easily collect product-specific information regarding luxury massage chairs through different Internet sources. Therefore, to attract more customers, it has become critical for the key players to focus on online distribution channels, online marketing, and branding of their products.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Geographical Market Analysis

Due to growing awareness of potential applications of luxury massage chair, Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in the luxury massage chair market during the forecast period. According to our report, the region will contribute 37% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The year-on-year growth will vary between 14.78% and 18.99% during this period.

Germany, the UK, and Italy are the key markets for luxury massage chairs in Europe. However, the market growth rate in Europe will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Additionally, several commercial establishments in the region are installing luxury massage chairs on their premises to attract more customers and offer better experiences like promoting physical well-being, emotional stability, and privacy of massaging at home. Therefore, luxury massage chairs with the abovementioned features are expected to register sales growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The luxury massage chair market share growth by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the global residential luxury massage chair market is primarily driven by the privacy offered by these chairs for therapies at home. As compared to commercial massage sessions, people opt for residential massage sessions owing to safety reasons.

Key Market Drivers & Trends

The luxury massage chair market is primarily driven by the growing work-related stress and the need for stress-relieving solution. It has been noticed that work-related stress occurs due to the increasing prevalence of health conditions such as obesity, high blood pressure, depression, poor circulation, and anxiety. Luxury massage chairs are in high demand as they help in stimulating blood circulation, relieve pain, and enable the muscles to relax. Also, the growing popularity of the shiatsu massage model is one of the key factor in global leisure products market.

Luxury Massage Chair Market Scope

