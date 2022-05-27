Luxury Massage Chair Market size to grow by USD 242.01 million from 2020 to 2025|Evolving Opportunities with AJX. Inc & Johnson Health Tech Inc |Technavio

May 27, 2022, 23:50 ET
NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury massage chair market size is set to grow by USD 242.01 million from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 3.25% according to the latest market report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the luxury massage chair market as a part of the global leisure products market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the luxury massage chair market during the forecast period.
Global luxury massage chair market 2021-2025: Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
- Global luxury massage chair market size
- Global luxury massage chair market trends
- Global luxury massage chair market industry analysis
Luxury Massage Chair Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The luxury massage chair market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on online distribution channels, online marketing, and branding of their products to compete in the market. AJX. Inc, Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd., Family Inada Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Inc., JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Medical Breakthrough, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., OTA World LLC, Panasonic Corp., and Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
- AJX. Inc - The company offers luxury massage chairs with model numbers such as LM-6800 and LM-6800S.
Luxury Massage Chair Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges
The growing work-related stress and the need for stress-relieving solutions, the rise in the number of massage parlors and physiotherapy clinics, and the proliferation of technologically advanced massage chairs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the impact of the covid-19 pandemic may impede market growth.
Luxury Massage Chair Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis
- End-user
- Residential
- Commercial
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
- Market Landscape
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Global luxury massage chair market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist global luxury massage chair market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the global luxury massage chair market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the global luxury massage chair market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of global luxury massage chair market vendors
|
Global Luxury Massage Chair Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.25%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 242.01 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.35
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 37%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AJX. Inc, Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd., Family Inada Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Inc., JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Medical Breakthrough, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., OTA World LLC, Panasonic Corp., and Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
