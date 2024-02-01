LUXURY MEETS CONSCIENCE AS THE LEELA PALACES, HOTELS AND RESORTS PARTNERS WITH MOUTH AND FOOT PAINTING ARTISTS ASSOCIATION FOR ITS 2024 DESK CALENDAR

In an exclusive collaboration, twelve exceptionally talented Mouth and Foot Painting Artists created artistic illustrations of the twelve hotels of The Leela to form a part of The Leela 2024 calendar.

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts unveiled its desk calendar for 2024 which has been designed in a unique partnership with Mouth and Foot Painting Artists Association (MFPA), an international registered society of disabled artists who create art with their mouth or foot.

The Leela Ashtamudi, A Raviz Hotel - By Jesfer Pulikkathody (Mouth Artist)

Conceptualized with the theme 'Coming together to do good at The Leela', the calendar showcases beautiful artistic narrations of the twelve iconic panoramas of The Leela hotels, painted by twelve boundlessly talented and specially-abled artists from MFPA. Each month uncovers the extraordinary charm of fine art that transports, page by page, into the mesmerizing world of The Leela featuring grand architecture and verdant landscapes.

Rooted in the timeless ethos of 'Atithi Devo Bhava – Guest is God', The Leela has been on a continuous journey to redefine luxury through a lens of responsibility and sustainability. This collaboration highlights the brand's commitment for contributing towards community development through meaningful partnerships.

Speaking on this remarkable association, Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, "The understanding of luxury has evolved over time from being only material focused to being more enriching. As a true Indian luxury brand, we at The Leela recognize this shift and the profound impact it has on the communities around us. We are grateful to Mouth and Foot Painting Artists for their creative contribution in designing our annual calendar. It is not just impressive but rather inspiring to witness the art created by these differently-abled artists. We look forward to our association with MFPA and supporting their artists through various endeavours."

Mr. Bobby Thomas, Country Head, Mouth and Foot Painting Artists Association, India, added, "We are delighted to have partnered with The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts for their annual desk calendars and thank them for providing a platform for our artists to showcase their talent. It's a matter of pride for us to have the work of our artists form a part of The Leela spaces. We hope that the guests of The Leela appreciate these paintings as much as our artists enjoyed creating them."

Know about the story behind every artwork of The Leela Calendar and the artist who created it:

Pralay Dey , Foot Artist and member of MFPA since 2022, recreates the intricately crafted porte cochère at The Leela Palace Bengaluru , an architectural marvel inspired by the grandeur of the Mysore Palace.

, and member of MFPA since 2022, recreates the intricately crafted porte cochère at , an architectural marvel inspired by the grandeur of the Mysore Palace. Associated with MFPA since 1988, senior Mouth Artist Ganesh Kumar presents an artistic rendering of the inner courtyard of The Leela Palace Chennai , with all its intricacies and beauty.

presents an artistic rendering of the inner courtyard of , with all its intricacies and beauty. Nadeem Riyasat Ali Shaikh , Foot Artist at MFPA since 2008 depicts the architectural elegance of The Leela Palace Jaipur in its beautiful silver-domed splendour.

, at MFPA since 2008 depicts the architectural elegance of in its beautiful silver-domed splendour. Kanmony S, Foot Artist and a relatively new member of MFPA has brought forth The Leela Palace New Delhi 's regal magnificence and contemporary luxury in her beautiful painting of the rooftop pool.

and a relatively new member of MFPA has brought forth 's regal magnificence and contemporary luxury in her beautiful painting of the rooftop pool. Sunitha Thrippanikkara, Mouth Artist and member of MFPA since 2004 pays tribute to the land of the Mewars with her exquisite depiction of the flower-laden outer courtyard at The Leela Palace Udaipur .

and member of MFPA since 2004 pays tribute to the land of the Mewars with her exquisite depiction of the flower-laden outer courtyard at . A member of MFPA since 1999, Foot Artist Swapna Augustine illustrates the serene beauty of The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru , an urban paradise within the city's largest integrated township.

illustrates the serene beauty of , an urban paradise within the city's largest integrated township. Foot Artist Jagwinder Singh is a prospective National Para Cyclist who joined MFPA in 2020. He beautifully captures the contemporary elegance of The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi on his canvas.

is a prospective National Para Cyclist who joined MFPA in 2020. He beautifully captures the contemporary elegance of on his canvas. An award-winning Foot Artist, Bandenawaz Badshah Nadaf is the talent behind the beautiful rendition of The Leela Gandhinagar , a modern hotel built atop the concourse of the Gandhinagar Railway Station.

is the talent behind the beautiful rendition of , a modern hotel built atop the concourse of the Gandhinagar Railway Station. Mouth Artist and member of MFPA since 2013, Srilekha Mandalapalli recreates the sophistication of The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences , the best destination for urban luxury seekers.

and member of MFPA since 2013, recreates the sophistication of , the best destination for urban luxury seekers. Mouth and Foot Artist Manoj Bhingare does full justice to his degree in Fine Arts in creating this beautiful painting of The Leela Mumbai with its imposing structure amidst lush gardens.

does full justice to his degree in Fine Arts in creating this beautiful painting of with its imposing structure amidst lush gardens. Jesfer Pulikkathody , a Mouth Artist at MFPA since 2009 perfectly captures the rustic charm and luxurious detailing of The Leela Ashtamudi, A Raviz Hotel .

, a at MFPA since 2009 perfectly captures the rustic charm and luxurious detailing of . Foot Artist and member of MFPA since 2015, Vyshak K creates this stunning rendition of The Leela Kovalam, A Raviz Hotel showcasing its iconic location.

The Leela is the essence of true Indian hospitality imbued with a distinct aesthetic that celebrates the country's traditions, art, cuisine, artisanal craft, and culture and is rooted in its offerings of India's rich legacy to all its esteemed guests. As the brand gears up to embrace the next phase of its growth trajectory, it continues to evolve and focus on experiential and conscious luxury while remaining true to its ethos of "Atithi Devo Bhava – Guest is God."

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Headquartered in Mumbai, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is owned by a Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund and operates eleven award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Mumbai, Gandhinagar and now Kovalam and Ashtamudi in Kerala. The Leela celebrates each hotel through its unique location, art, culture and cuisine with thoughtful services, celebratory rituals, and immersive experiences. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts was voted the World's Best Hotel Brand twice in a row by Travel + Leisure, USA, World's Best Awards Survey, 2020 and 2021. In 2023, the brand has once again been featured in the top 3 World's Best Hotel Brands. An epitome of true Indian luxury hospitality, The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that capture the essence of India. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance.

