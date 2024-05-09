Luxury Nail Salon Brand Announces US Expansion and Celebrates Beverly Hills Opening

Growing from its roots in luxury destinations across London including the iconic Harrods department store in Knightsbridge, Mayfair, Covent Garden, Chelsea and many more, Townhouse will add to its current roster of over 40 beautiful salons already open across London and the UK (with another 75 sites in the pipeline in the region) by announcing a major expansion across the United States. Starting with Beverly Hills in May 2024, Townhouse will expand with several additional Los Angeles sites to follow later in 2024 and many further locations planned for luxury destinations across the US in 2025 and beyond.

Townhouse is not your normal nail salon - this female-founded business is on a mission to completely revolutionize the nail salon industry one salon at a time. For customers, that means finally delivering an experience they deserve – beautiful interiors and spaces people actually want to hang out in, an enjoyable moment of wellness and me-time, impeccable hygiene, leading customer service, and an in-store experience anchored in reliability and timeliness. As customers dig deeper, they will find Townhouse is all about 'better-for-you' products, the latest technology, all the way through to amazing collaborations with brands including Chanel, Givenchy and Chantecaille to name a few.

But Townhouse doesn't stop there - a critical part of Townhouse's mission is to transform the lives of the amazing people who work in an industry that is often known for shady employment practices. To that end, Townhouse bringing European-style benefits including 28 days paid holiday for full-time team members as well as private healthcare, free training, paid-for team social events, discounts, career progression and, most importantly, a team environment of respect and support – turning working in the industry into a career to be truly proud of.

About Townhouse

Founded by Juanita Huber-Millet in 2018, Townhouse is the ultimate destination for luxury nail care, delivering unrivalled expertise and flawless results. With a focus on elevating and redefining the nail salon experience, Townhouse is renowned for its exceptional quality treatments and chic interiors and has become the go-to salon for A-list celebrities like Margot Robbie, Drake, Kim Cattrall and Emilia Clarke. Townhouse's mission is to revolutionize the nailcare sector, not only for customers but also for the amazing people who work in it, setting new standards for quality and service. Townhouse has created hundreds of well-paid opportunities with real career development.

Post-treatment, customers can keep their nails looking flawless and healthy with Townhouse's signature products, including Cuticle Oil and Hand Cream, available from $15.

