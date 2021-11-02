Luxury NYC Baby Gift Brand Estella Partners With Stride Rite

A $22 value, Toni is a classic, sweet, and engaging friend for newborn babies. The elephant is made in Peru of GOTS-certified organic cotton exterior using eco-friendly dyes and stuffed with polyester. Soft, snuggly, and sized just right for little hands, the elephant features a small heart stitched on its left leg to call attention to the support and care that the critically endangered Sumatran elephant needs. Toni is the winner of both the Mom's Choice Award and the National Parenting Seal of Approval.

Says Estella owner Chike Chukwulozie, "Estella is thrilled to partner with best-selling children's shoe brand Stride Rite to put a pep in the step of holiday shoppers this year! Our adorable Toni elephant toy is a consistent favorite among moms and gift givers alike and we know Stride Rite customers will delight in giving this gift to the littlest ones on their holiday gift lists."

Meg Forno, Stride Rite's Marketing Director states, "We are delighted to be partnering with Estella this holiday season. The Toni elephant toy is a such a sweet gift for our customers to receive with their early holiday purchases!"

About Estella:

Owned by husband-and-wife team Jean Polsky and Chike Chuwulozie, Estella offers eclectic, high quality organic baby gifts, clothes, toys, blankets and nursery décor. Designed by a mother and produced by craftsman rather than corporations, the line is renowned by parents and the fashion community alike for its gorgeous colors, textures, spirit, and commitment to Earth-friendly practices. A unique combination of artisan-inspired designs, eco-friendly materials and processes, and high-quality production have kept the Estella brand top of mind for new moms and gift-givers for over two decades. Learn more at www.estella-nyc.com.

About Stride Rite:

Founded in 1919, Stride Rite is a leader in the children's footwear industry. With a rich 100-year history, Stride Rite delivers quality products with advanced and cutting-edge technologies. Inspired by a child's out-of-this-world imagination and the challenges of parenting, Stride Rite puts an emphasis on fit and quality because they understand that parents' greatest desire is to provide their kids with the best. Stride Rite is distributed throughout the US in specialty retailers, independent and department stores and online. Stride Rite is a division of Vida Shoes International, Inc. a global leader in the footwear industry. Learn more at www.striderite.com and follow Stride Rite on Facebook and Instagram at @StrideRite.

SOURCE Stride Rite