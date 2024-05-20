Luxury Perfume Market size is set to grow by USD 5.59 bn from 2024-2028, increase in demand from millennials to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global luxury perfume market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.59 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.71% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download Free sample report in a minutes

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Perfume Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-user (Women, Men, and Unisex), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Amorepacific Corp., Capri Holdings Ltd., Cartier SA, Chanel Ltd., Clive Christian Perfume Ltd., Coty Inc., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Hermes International SA, IDAM Natural Wellness Pvt. Ltd., L and L LUXURY CO. LTD., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Donna Karan Company Store LLC, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Tom Ford International LLC, and Byredo Group

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The luxury perfume market thrives on gifting culture, with fragrances being a reliable choice for various occasions due to their universal appeal. Premium brands offer dedicated gifting sections, boosting sales, particularly during festive seasons. Fragrance ingredients, such as orange flower and pink pepper, contribute to the allure, while personalization and innovative packaging add value. Millennials and working women, in particular, show increased interest in natural fragrances and organic ingredients. Social media influences purchasing decisions, and advanced product designs cater to allergies and unisex preferences. The market values luxury lifestyle and beauty consciousness, with big foreign manufacturers and e-commerce platforms driving accessibility.

Market Challenges

The luxury perfume market faces significant challenges due to high prices, limiting market size and repeat purchases. Premium fragrances encounter intense competition from affordable options. Upper-class consumers represent a smaller customer base compared to mass and mid-range segments. Private labels thrive due to cost-effective pricing and good quality. Mid-range perfumes' popularity surpasses premium ones, driven by innovation, personalization, and advanced product design. Natural fragrances and organic ingredients are trending, with orange flower, pink pepper, and cedarwood popular scents. Social media and e-commerce platforms expand reach, while festivals and anniversaries boost sales. Fragrance gifting remains significant, with working women and younger generations key consumers. Valuation of luxury perfume brands continues, influenced by duty-free shops, celebrity endorsement, and allergies to chemical ingredients.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Buy Report

Segment Overview

This luxury perfume market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online End-user 2.1 Women

2.2 Men

2.3 Unisex Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Offline- In the luxury perfume market, distribution channels play a crucial role in segmenting consumers and their preferences. Fragrances are often purchased as gifts for special occasions such as anniversaries, birthdays, or festivals. Gifting is a significant driver for the luxury perfume market, particularly among millennial women and male consumers. Specialty stores, also known as flagship stores, cater to this segment with a focus on luxury lifestyle, natural fragrances, and organic ingredients. These retail outlets, such as Parfumdreams and Flaconi, offer a curated selection of premium fragrances, often featuring unique scents with notes of orange flower, pink pepper, and cedarwood. Premiumization and personalization are key trends, with advanced product design and innovative packaging appealing to younger generations and working women. E-commerce and duty-free shops also play a role in the market, while social media influences consumer behavior and preferences. Allergies and allergens, as well as the use of chemical ingredients, are important considerations for consumers. Big foreign manufacturers dominate the market, with celebrity endorsement adding to the popularity of certain fragrances. Valuation of fragrances is influenced by factors such as scent bottles, advanced product design, and the popularity of unisex perfumes. Ingredients, including natural and organic ingredients, are becoming increasingly important to consumers concerned about toxins in their beauty products.

3.1 Europe- The European luxury perfume market landscape is marked by the popularity of fragrances as a form of gifting and an integral part of the luxury lifestyle. Key geographies, including the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, and Italy, contribute significantly to the market's growth. The market's expansion is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of innovative fragrances and ingredients, the rising demand from millennial women and male consumers, and the trend towards premiumization and personalization. Natural fragrances and organic ingredients, such as orange flower and pink pepper, are gaining traction among the younger generation and working women, who prioritize beauty consciousness and seek to avoid toxins. Advanced product design and innovative packaging are also key factors fueling the market's growth. Anniversaries, birthdays, and festivals serve as occasions for gifting luxury perfumes, while duty-free shops, e-commerce platforms, and Flaconi retail outlets cater to the convenience-driven consumer. The market's valuation is further boosted by the growing urbanization and rising household expenditure in the region, as well as the influence of social media and celebrity endorsement. Despite the maturity of the market, big foreign manufacturers continue to introduce customized fragrances and classic scents, catering to diverse consumer preferences and allergies. Overall, the European luxury perfume market is expected to maintain a steady growth trajectory during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The luxury perfume market is experiencing significant growth in the e-commerce sector, with duty-free shops seeing a surge in sales. Organic ingredients and luxury cosmetics are popular choices among millennials, leading to the premiumization of fragrances. Celebrity endorsements continue to drive popularity, particularly for unisex perfumes. Natural fragrances, free from allergens, are increasingly preferred. Personalization and gifting are key trends during festivals. Social media plays a crucial role in reaching younger generations, making fragrance brands more accessible than ever. Valuation of fragrance brands continues to rise, reflecting the market's potential. Scent bottles, once considered mere containers, are now seen as collectibles, adding to the overall experience.

Market Research Overview

The luxury perfume market is a thriving industry, characterized by its ability to evoke emotions and create lasting memories through unique fragrances. Consumers seek out these high-end offerings for their sophistication and allure, often associated with prestige and exclusivity. The market encompasses a diverse range of fragrance types, including floral, woody, oriental, and fruity. Brands invest significantly in research and development to create innovative scents, utilizing natural and synthetic ingredients. The market is influenced by various factors, such as consumer preferences, cultural trends, and economic conditions. Luxury perfumes are sold through various channels, including department stores, specialty retailers, and e-commerce platforms. Consumers are drawn to the sensory experience and emotional connection that comes with each fragrance, making the luxury perfume market a dynamic and captivating industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

End-user

Women



Men



Unisex

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio