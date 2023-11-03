Luxury perfume market size to grow by USD 4.20 billion from 2020 to 2025 | Increase in demand from the millennial population to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Luxury perfume market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Perfume Market 2021-2025

Vendors : 15+, Including Amorepacific Group Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Clive Christian Perfume Ltd., Coty Inc., L and L LUXURY CO. LTD., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PVH Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., among others

: 15+, Including Amorepacific Group Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Clive Christian Perfume Ltd., Coty Inc., L and L LUXURY CO. LTD., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PVH Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (women, men, and unisex), Distribution channel (offline and online), and Geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, MEA, and South America )

To understand more about the luxury perfume market, request a sample report

The luxury perfume market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.20 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 6.09% according to Technavio. The major key drivers are:

Increase in demand from the millennial population

Replenishing personal grooming

Influential endorsements from celebrities and social media

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Luxury perfume market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Luxury perfume market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Amorepacific Group Inc. - The company offers luxury perfumes through its brands like Fradore, Mamonde, and more.

- The company offers luxury perfumes through its brands like Fradore, Mamonde, and more. Burberry Group Plc - The company offers a wide range of luxury perfumes with the finest craftsmanship and design.

- The company offers a wide range of luxury perfumes with the finest craftsmanship and design. Clive Christian Perfume Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of luxury perfumes such as X Feminine, Matsukita, and others.

- The company offers a wide range of luxury perfumes such as X Feminine, Matsukita, and others. Coty Inc. - The company offers luxury perfumes under the brand name Tiffany and Co.

Luxury perfume market – Market Dynamics

KEY Challenges –

Competition from products that are available at affordable prices

Counterfeit products available in the market

Increasing demand for body sprays, deodorants, and deo-sticks

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The luxury perfume market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this luxury perfume market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the luxury perfume market between 2021 and 2025

Precise estimation of the size of the luxury perfume market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the luxury perfume market industry across Europe , North America , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury perfume market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The deodorants market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13.19 billion . The market is segmented by end-user (men and women), product (deodorant sprays, roll-on deodorants, sticks and solid deodorants, and others), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The market is segmented by end-user (men and women), product (deodorant sprays, roll-on deodorants, sticks and solid deodorants, and others), and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The perfume market size in India is expected to increase by USD 1.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 14.89%. The market is segmented by distribution channel (online and offline) and type (deodorant and perfume).

Browse for Technavio Information Technology market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-User

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio