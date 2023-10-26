Luxury perfume market size to grow by USD 4.20 billion from 2020 to 2025: Amorepacific Group Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Clive Christian Perfume Ltd and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Luxury perfume market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Perfume Market 2021-2025

Vendors : 15+, Including Amorepacific Group Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Clive Christian Perfume Ltd., Coty Inc., L and L LUXURY CO. LTD., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PVH Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., among others

: 15+, Including Amorepacific Group Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Clive Christian Perfume Ltd., Coty Inc., L and L LUXURY CO. LTD., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PVH Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (women, men, and unisex), Distribution channel (offline and online), and Geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, MEA, and South America )

The luxury perfume market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.20 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 6.09% according to Technavio.

Luxury perfume market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Luxury perfume market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Amorepacific Group Inc. - The company offers luxury perfumes through its brands like Fradore, Mamonde, and more.

- The company offers luxury perfumes through its brands like Fradore, Mamonde, and more. Burberry Group Plc - The company offers a wide range of luxury perfumes with the finest craftsmanship and design.

- The company offers a wide range of luxury perfumes with the finest craftsmanship and design. Clive Christian Perfume Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of luxury perfumes such as X Feminine, Matsukita, and others.

- The company offers a wide range of luxury perfumes such as X Feminine, Matsukita, and others. Coty Inc. - The company offers luxury perfumes under the brand name Tiffany and Co.

Luxury perfume market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Increase in demand from the millennial population

Replenishing personal grooming

Influential endorsements from celebrities and social media

KEY Challenges –

Competition from products that are available at affordable prices

Counterfeit products available in the market

Increasing demand for body sprays, deodorants, and deo-sticks

The luxury perfume market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this luxury perfume market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the luxury perfume market between 2021 and 2025

Precise estimation of the size of the luxury perfume market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the luxury perfume market industry across Europe , North America , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury perfume market vendors

Luxury Perfume Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2020-2021 (%) 5.95 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amorepacific Group Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Clive Christian Perfume Ltd., Coty Inc., L and L LUXURY CO. LTD., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PVH Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

