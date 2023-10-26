Luxury perfume market size to grow by USD 4.20 billion from 2020 to 2025: Amorepacific Group Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Clive Christian Perfume Ltd and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

26 Oct, 2023, 23:15 ET
Luxury perfume market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including Amorepacific Group Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Clive Christian Perfume Ltd., Coty Inc., L and L LUXURY CO. LTD., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PVH Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: End-user (women, men, and unisex), Distribution channel (offline and online), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America)
The luxury perfume market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.20 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 6.09% according to Technavio.
Luxury perfume market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Luxury perfume market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
- Amorepacific Group Inc. - The company offers luxury perfumes through its brands like Fradore, Mamonde, and more.
- Burberry Group Plc - The company offers a wide range of luxury perfumes with the finest craftsmanship and design.
- Clive Christian Perfume Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of luxury perfumes such as X Feminine, Matsukita, and others.
- Coty Inc. - The company offers luxury perfumes under the brand name Tiffany and Co.
Luxury perfume market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
- Increase in demand from the millennial population
- Replenishing personal grooming
- Influential endorsements from celebrities and social media
KEY Challenges –
- Competition from products that are available at affordable prices
- Counterfeit products available in the market
- Increasing demand for body sprays, deodorants, and deo-sticks
The luxury perfume market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this luxury perfume market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the luxury perfume market between 2021 and 2025
- Precise estimation of the size of the luxury perfume market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the luxury perfume market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury perfume market vendors
|
Luxury Perfume Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 4.20 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2020-2021 (%)
|
5.95
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 37%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amorepacific Group Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Clive Christian Perfume Ltd., Coty Inc., L and L LUXURY CO. LTD., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PVH Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Personal Products
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (USD million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (USD million)
- Exhibit 18: Women - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (USD million)
- Exhibit 20: Men - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Unisex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Unisex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (USD million)
- Exhibit 22: Unisex - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 25: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (USD million)
- Exhibit 27: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (USD million)
- Exhibit 29: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (USD million)
- Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (USD million)
- Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (USD million)
- Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (USD million)
- Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (USD million)
- Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 44: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography (USD million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 49: Industry risks
- 10.2 Competitve Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 50: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Amorepacific Group Inc.
- Exhibit 52: Amorepacific Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Amorepacific Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: Amorepacific Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 55: Amorepacific Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Burberry Group Plc
- Exhibit 56: Burberry Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Burberry Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 58: Burberry Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Burberry Group Plc - Segment focus
- 11.5 Clive Christian Perfume Ltd.
- Exhibit 60: Clive Christian Perfume Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Clive Christian Perfume Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: Clive Christian Perfume Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.6 Coty Inc.
- Exhibit 63: Coty Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Coty Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Coty Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: Coty Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 67: L and L LUXURY CO. LTD. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: L and L LUXURY CO. LTD. - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: L and L LUXURY CO. LTD. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: LOreal SA - Overview
- Exhibit 71: LOreal SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: Loreal SA – Key news
- Exhibit 73: LOreal SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: LOreal SA - Segment focus
- Exhibit 75: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview
- Exhibit 76: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus
- Exhibit 79: PVH Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: PVH Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: PVH Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: PVH Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 83: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - key news
- Exhibit 86: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 88: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 91: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Segment focus
