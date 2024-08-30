Luxury Personal Care Brand evolvetogether Announces First Retail Partnership with Bluemercury

The Brand's Entire Collection Will Be Available in 50+ Bluemercury Stores Nationwide and Online

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, evolvetogether , the personal care brand that creates sustainable, thoughtfully made products designed for every day, announced its retail debut with luxury beauty retailer, Bluemercury . This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for evolvetogether as it extends beyond its direct-to-consumer digital roots to deliver its coveted products to a broader audience, bringing to life the physical and experiential elements that are so core to the brand's persona.

Source: evolvetogether Source: Bluemercury

Since its inception, evolvetogether has captivated consumers worldwide with its elevated designs and high performing daily essentials, from celebrity-loved KN95 masks to planet-conscious personal care products. Renowned for high-performing formulas and sophisticated fragrances, evolvetogether has established itself as a leader in the clean beauty and wellness industry. The partnership with Bluemercury closely follows evolvetogether's recent launch with Amazon, marking a breakthrough in its rapid expansion efforts this year. This partnership not only strengthens distribution channels but also underscores evolvetogether's dedication to serving consumers who prioritize quality and sustainability in their daily lives.

"We are so excited to announce our retail launch with Bluemercury. At evolvetogether, we're building a timeless brand with core pillars of high performing formulas, beautiful fragrances and designs, and care for people and the planet," says Cynthia Sakai, founder and CEO of evolvetogether. "Bluemercury has curated a haven for customers looking for luxury essentials and we're thrilled to have them as our first retail partner."

With an emphasis on clean formulas that work, fine fragrance, and beautiful, universal design, the brand's products leave the skin feeling cleansed without stripping, nourished with plant-based oils and butters, protected with science-backed technology, and delicately scented with fine fragrance. The products are designed to live with you — in your home, on your vanity, and on the go.

"The partnership with evolvetogether is such a natural fit for Bluemercury as the brand embodies what our client is seeking by offering a full suite of high performing, sustainable luxury products that are easy to weave into one's daily routine," said Tracy Kline, Bluemercury's head of merchandising and spa. "From their thoughtful origins to their values and sleek esthetic, we can't wait to share this assortment with our consumers in store and online."

Customers are now able to shop the evolvetogether collection in 50+ Bluemercury stores, as well as online. The product prices range from $21-$95. In addition to Bluemercury, evolvetogether can be found on evolvetogether.com and Amazon .

About evolvetogether:

We make beautiful, high-performing daily essentials that make sustainable living a simple part of your everyday routine. we're on a mission to connect people to what's most essential — taking care of the planet and each other. 8 billion of us share this one, beautiful world — when we evolve together, all our small actions can add up to a lot of good. That's why we stamp each product with global coordinates as a reminder that we're all connected, no matter our race, gender, religion, or where we live.

About Bluemercury:

With over 170 locations across the country and growing, Bluemercury pioneered a client-first service model that emphasizes hyper-personalized, high-quality beauty experiences. The leading luxury beauty destination and Macy's, Inc. nameplate offers a highly curated and premium product assortment across a range of categories, Bluemercury helps people discover their unique self by shining a light on what makes them wonderfully distinctive. As Bluemercury continues to evolve, it remains committed to its original intent to serve people and embrace its purpose to be the ultimate specialist in the beauty of every individual. For more information, please visit www.bluemercury.com .

