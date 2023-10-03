Luxury Pet Brand CharlieBaby Takes Canine Fashion to the Next Level. Introduces First Style in Its Stylish Bespoke Garments for the Exceptional Pooch

WWW.CHARLIEBABYCOUTURE.COM

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury pet brand CharlieBaby has just launched the first style in its high-end dog fashion line. Made in Italy using tailoring techniques as traditional fashion houses, CharlieBaby is taking canine style to the next level with stylish bespoke garments.

CharlieBaby Founder Khary Dandy with his canine companies Charlie and Baby L'ARMURE

Styled with Ragland sleeves and accented with gold studs, L'Armure is made with 100% polyamide recycled nylon, faux leather trim, Bemberg Cupro lining, and high-quality notations and trims, lurex ribbed collars and cuffs allow for comfort and ease. Thindown® Rio Boosted Insulation keeps your furry companion warm on colder days.

"Charlie Baby was created to fill the void between mass-produced and ill-fitting dog apparel," says CharlieBaby founder Khary Dandy. "I wanted to create a luxury house dedicated exclusively to pet garments and accessories using the finest materials and paying attention to detail, fit, comfort, and ease of wear."

From chihuahuas to cocker spaniels, the first style, L'Armure, is available in six sizes to fit most small to medium-sized dogs. The black diamond quilted bomber jacket is meticulously hand-sewn in a workshop in Italy.

The lack of high-quality, luxury dog apparel inspired founder Khary Dandy to launch CharlieBaby, a luxury house dedicated exclusively to pet garments and accessories. Following traditional fashion houses' footsteps, Dandy enlisted the help of Italian suit tailor Jean-Paul Logiacco to develop the intricate design for CharlieBaby's first and signature product, L'Armure. They created a bespoke garment comprising 20 pieces using tailoring methods of high-end designer suits.

Prioritizing slow fashion, impeccable standards for quality and craftsmanship, and a commitment to sustainable practices naturally led to production based in Italy. Materials are sourced in Italy and France and then meticulously hand-sewn in a workshop in Italy. The name CharlieBaby was adopted for Dandy's cherished canine companion, Charlie. For more information, please visit charliebabycouture.com.

TO PURCHASE

The first style, L'Armure, is available in various sizes for pre-order starting at $965 CAD and ships in six weeks. CharlieBaby pledges to donate 5% of its gross revenues to charities dedicated to improving the lives of dogs. Visit charliebabycouture.com for more details.

THE FOUNDER/DESIGNER

KHARY DANDY

CharlieBaby is, at its core, an expression of artistry. Visionary founder Khary Dandy spent most of his professional career creating music and was prolific in performance and songwriting. His recording group Hotsauce signed with Elektra Records in the late '90s, after which he spent years writing music for Universal Music Publishing Group.

As a connoisseur of haute couture, the transition into fashion was seamless for an artistic chameleon such as himself. Dandy's insatiable curiosity, impeccable taste, and appreciation for the craft drive his continued pursuits of creative expression.

CONTACT

PRESS/MEDIA

For sample requests, additional images, and interviews with CharlieBaby founder

Khary Dandy, please contact:

Ayana West, OSNND

[email protected], ‪(470) 231-6215

SOURCE CharlieBaby